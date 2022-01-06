Subscribe

Sonoma State University-owned Marina Crossing Apartments sat mostly empty for years

TYLER SILVY
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
January 6, 2022, 5:30AM
Three years after Sonoma State University bought a Petaluma apartment complex to house university employees, meager demand for the units has forced university officials to open the development to the general public and raised new questions about the $40 million investment.

The university’s 2018 decision to buy the 90-unit Marina Crossing Apartments with public money came as home prices continued to rise in the wake of the Great Recession, and as the Rohnert Park campus, located 10 miles north, was struggling to attract faculty.

But the move, once billed as a game-changer for workforce housing regionally, has so far failed to land with faculty and staff members, records show.

“We all hoped we would have more people there by now,” said Neil Markley, associate vice president of Administration and Finance. “I think there are some factors (that explain the lack of demand). The other thing we didn’t want to do was in any way jeopardize our financial situation.”

The five-story, white and blue apartment complex buttresses the Petaluma Marina, and serves as a south Petaluma landmark for northbound Highway 101 motorists.

But since it was purchased in late 2018, the distinctive east Petaluma building has sat largely vacant, its dozens of unrented rooms looming over a Sonoma County landscape riven by the region’s escalating housing crisis.

Records uncovered through a California Public Records Act request show fewer than 15% of the building’s units were rented during any month in 2019. By September 2020, just 25% of the 90 units were rented.

Although numbers have risen steadily, most of the housing gains have come in the wake of the university’s decision to open units to the general public, which began October 2020, according to the records.

Marina Crossing Apartments

The Argus-Courier obtained occupancy rates by month going back to June 2019 at the 90-unit Marina Crossing Apartments. We’re providing those here, as averages by year, along with the highest occupancy rates and highest number of Sonoma State University employees served in any month:

2019

Average: 9%

Highest: 14.4% in December

SSU employees: 13 in December

2020

Average: 24%

Highest: 35.6% in December

SSU employees: 24 in October

2021

Average: 54%

Highest: 88.9% in August

SSU employees: 25 in August

Note: 2021 data is through August.

For Lauren Morimoto, chair of the SSU Academic Senate, the lack of success wasn’t a total surprise, even if she wasn’t fully comfortable second-guessing the decision she called “an example of good intentions poorly executed.”

When SSU President Judy Sakaki convened the university’s housing working group, comprised of faculty, staff and students, construction of the Marina Crossing Apartments by Petaluma-based Basin Street Properties was already underway.

JLL, the global real estate investment consultant SSU hired to guide the university’s push toward greater employee housing options, connected school officials with Basin Street Properties. And with an extensive, JLL-managed survey showing the need for 118 units for university employees, the 90-unit apartment building seemed like a good fit, officials said at the time.

Sakaki cited Sonoma County’s housing crisis, exacerbated by the deadly 2017 wildfires, which destroyed 5,300 homes, including Sakaki’s, as a key reason for the investment. Further, during a Nov. 14, 2018, California State University Board of Trustees meeting, Sakaki said 20% of SSU employee candidates declined job offers due to housing concerns.

Trustees praised SSU leadership and approved the project, including the university’s plan to finance the $42 million purchase in part through $5.5 million in reserve spending. The rest would come via bonded debt issued by the Cal State system.

A California State University spokesperson said university-provided faculty housing is fairly common, but she could not provide a system-wide list. Still, in 2018, there were questions about the investment, including from one SSU lecturer who balked at the price point for would-be renters.

Market-based prices at the complex range from $1,960 to $3,095, with a slight discount for SSU employees. For Morimoto, the way SSU marketed its investment didn’t match the needs of faculty and staff.

“SSU’s own language showed its lack of clarity on who this housing would actually serve,” she said. “(Administrators) pointed to SSU providing affordable housing for its staff by having lower than market rates. When the apartments were close to opening, I saw the prices and I would have struggled to afford it.”

SSU employs about 1,400 people throughout its 269-acre campus.

The campus-wide survey suggested the university needed nearly 300 units for faculty and staff - 118 rental units and 174 units for sale, according to the survey.

But as of August 2021, the Marina Crossing Apartments had never housed more than 25 SSU employees.

Along with a lack of demand from faculty and staff, officials say a steep drop in housing revenue was at least partly responsible for university’s decision to begin renting apartments to the general public. Financial records obtained by the Argus-Courier show the university earned about $26 million in rental income annually in 2018 and 2019. But when the COVID-19 pandemic led school leaders to largely clear out the campus in 2020, that revenue dropped to $4.4 million.

A contract with Sonoma County for hospital overflow space, quarantine housing and temporary shelter for vulnerable homeless residents amid the pandemic generated about $900,000 for the university.

At the heavily subsidized Marina Crossing Apartments, operating expenses have so far outpaced rental revenues, although the university made progress on that front in 2020.

And as the pandemic dragged into the fall, officials said it was financially prudent for the university to scuttle original plans for the Marina Crossing Apartments and open those units to the public.

“When we opened it up to the general public, we didn’t necessarily see a light at the end of the tunnel for COVID to end,” Markley said. “We didn’t know how long that was going to last. We definitely lost a significant amount of rental income when the students weren’t here.”

The move to open the faculty housing to the general public became a matter of policy in January of 2021, Markley said, and by April of 2021, the number of apartments rented out to the general public surpassed the number rented to Sonoma State University faculty and staff. By August 2021, when the Marina Crossing Apartments reached an 89% occupancy rate, 55 of the 80 occupied dwellings were rented out to the general public.

Although the deal was structured in such a way as to allow SSU to rent units to the general public – or through agreement with other colleges and universities – Markley said the university’s goal of addressing workforce housing was key to gaining approval for the purchase from California State University Trustees.

“If I was going to pitch an apartment project that was 100% market rate, they probably wouldn’t approve it. It’s not core to our mission,” Markley said.

The Petaluma City Council approved Basin Street Properties’ plans to develop the Marina Crossing Apartments. But the 5-2 vote came before any requirements for affordable housing, and well before SSU swooped in to purchase the property during construction.

At the time, Sonoma County was still reeling from devastating October 2017 wildfires, which killed two dozen residents and destroyed more than 5,300 homes throughout the county.

By late 2020, the county was still more than 5,400 units short of meeting demand, and projections showed the gap would grow to 7,400 in the next three years, according to a 2020 housing market gap analysis prepared for Sonoma County by the Austin, Texas, housing firm Focus Strategies.

Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett said the Marina Crossing Apartments, at the time, seemed like an opportunity to bring needed units online.

But throughout its first year of existence, the 90-unit building maintained at least 71 empty units every month.

And with occupancy rate growth largely attributable to easing restrictions against renting to the general public, Mike Healy, the senior incumbent on the Petaluma City Council, said the university’s decision to buy the apartments could be second-guessed.

“In retrospect, it probably wasn’t a great idea for them to buy it,” Healy said. “I guess they could sell it if they wanted to.”

Markley said the university recently reconvened its housing working group to mull the Marina Crossing Apartments, among other initiatives.

But he said it still may be too early to gauge the success of the university’s investment.

The apartments opened to the public in June 2019, which Markley said came a little late for the 2020-21 faculty recruiting cycle. And the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered large swaths of civic life much of the past two years, has likely also impacted demand, he said.

“I think the real proof will be after we come out of COVID, and we start to see a more normalized period,” Markley said.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.

