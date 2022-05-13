Sonoma to hold vigil for missing teen Aidan Clune

A vigil will be held for Aidan Clune, the missing Sonoma teenager who has been missing in Nevada since April 27, before Nevada authorities launch a search party on Saturday.

The vigil will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday at Sonoma Plaza, and Aidan Clune’s mother, Amy Clune, asked vigil attendees to pray for the safe return of her son and the success of Elko County authorities in their search and rescue efforts.

“I ask all to pray for my beloved son Aidan to be found during Saturday’s search operation,” Clune wrote to the Index-Tribune. “I especially entreat those who knew him best: his family, his friends, teachers, coworkers, and customers who knew him to be a pleasant and hard worker. Pray for his safety. Pray for the searchers, on foot and horseback.”

Elko County Undersheriff Justin Ames said Saturday’s search would likely be the last search and rescue attempt by authorities before the case moves into a recovery effort.

