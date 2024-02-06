A Sonoma woman was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal crash last week that shut down Lakeville Highway in Petaluma.

Beverly Kleven, 79, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision near the intersection of Pine View Way, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

She was driving an SUV that was struck by a sedan about 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

An early investigation showed Kleven was heading north on Pine View when she tried to turn left onto westbound Lakeville, Petaluma police said last week.

A 22-year-old man was heading east and struck her vehicle, which came to a stop north of Lakeville and had “major driver’s side damage,” police said last week.

The sedan had significant damage to its front and paramedics took its driver to a hospital for minor injuries.

Lakeville Highway was shut down in both directions for about six hours while police investigated the collision.

The sedan’s driver cooperated with investigators and it did not appear drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, police said.

Leading up to the intersection heading east, traffic has a speed limit of 45 mph. Once they pass Pine View, it increases to 55 mph.

Drivers on Pine View have a stop sign and should be able to see traffic on Lakeville, which is a straightaway in that area, police said.

Investigators ruled out last week’s rainy weather as a factor in the collision.

Petaluma officials say the stretch of Lakeville Highway has a history of collisions and they’ve been working with agencies, including Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol, to find solutions.

During Monday night’s Petaluma City Council meeting, Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran said city staff will continue to advocate with Caltrans and state partners for immediate improvements.

Press Democrat reporter Jennifer Sawhney contributed to this story

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi