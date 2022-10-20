The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center issued its official winter outlook Thursday, and, as expected, a third year of La Niña conditions appear to be on tap.

That means continued, deepening drought in Southern California and the southwestern United States, even expanding across the southern states into the Gulf Coast, meteorologists say.

But while La Niña has meant major drought for Sonoma County and the Bay Area since 2020, its impact on the region in the coming months remains unclear — an acknowledged frustration for those seeking greater certainty.

The area’s position between the Pacific Northwest, where wetter than normal conditions are anticipated, and the southwest, where drought is expected to dominate, officially gives it equal chances of falling into either camp, said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Climate Prediction Center’s Operational Prediction Branch, who spoke during a virtual news conference Thursday.

But even if La Niñas portend warmer, drier weather in the Greater Bay Area, a subtle shift in a high pressure ridge or a low pressure trough and other seasonal variations can have a substantial impact on precipitation, Gottschalck said.

It’s very hard to predict over even a few weeks, he said, “let alone over a whole season.”

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more.

