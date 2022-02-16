Tip of My Tongue: Has Sol Food finally come to Petaluma?

Restaurant openings highlight a sampling of bite-sized news items this week

Two restaurants were slated to open this week, with Magdelena’s on the north end of town, offering savory and sweet vegetarian delights in Brasil BBQ’s former location and Sol Food serving up Puerto Rican food downtown, on the south side of Theatre Square, next to Hank’s.

Magdelena’s (www.magdelenas.com) was set to open Feb. 2, and posted to its social media pages thanking Petaluma diners for our patience. “Pandemics are a challenge to making plans. We will open 2/16/22. Thank you for your patience. We promise it will be worth the wait.”

Strong rumors had it that Sol Food also planned to open Wednesday, but as of the eve of their planned opening, there is no confirmation on its social media pages, and no mention yet on its website of their Petaluma plans. However, the restaurant has been vigorously hosting job fairs for the past month or so, hiring quite a few people. Those people should be in the know about when the opening is, and Petaluma is a strong word-of-mouth town, which is why I suspect the Wednesday opening rumors have at least some validity.

Ice Cream Truck 2.0

Oskey’s Ice Cream Truck, the mint and white colored Ford pickup converted to an ice cream truck, is looking to add another “truck” to its fleet. After finding gobs of local support when he needed help rebuilding the 1963 Ford F-100’s engine, owner Daniel Sager is looking again for donations through GoFundMe for help to purchase a 1963 Ford Econoline van in order to meet the requests that Oskey’s covers its 12 Petaluma zones more often. (Visit Oskey’s Facebook page to learn which zone you are in and which current and upcoming zones they plan to visit.)

Currently, Daniel can only get to each zone about once every three weeks, and if you are like me, that simply isn’t enough. “Once in our possession, it may take time to convert into a full working ice cream truck, but we expect it will be on the road and doubling our route coverage by 2023. We hope that you can imagine a cute little "Oskey's meets Scooby-Doo" Ice Cream Mystery Machine and find it in your heart to donate...again.” https://gofund.me/b9b6e4e3

Tolay Red

Thirty-Seven Wines has donated a custom barrel of one of its excellent wines to help celebrate and support Tolay Lake Regional Park, its neighbor to the north. The wine will have a special label featuring the image of the burrowing owl, which is native to Tolay park and the surrounding region. The owls do actually nest in underground burrows, which had me wondering how they defended against predators, especially after spying both foxes and coyotes at the park during a recent hike. Apparently, their key defense is that they can produce a hissing nose that closely resembles that sound of a rattlesnake, which scares off all but the most dedicated predators.

Owners of Thirty-Seven Wines, Al and Lisa Brayton are making their donation in order to help the park “design and create a new Gathering Area at Tolay Lake Regional Park that features engaging, hands-on interpretive elements, will support cultural and educational programs and is being co-designed with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.” Those who donate to the project will receive an appreciation gift of wine, starting at three bottles of wine for a $500 donation and maxing out at two cases of wine for a $5,000 donation. Sourced from Petaluma Gap grapes, Tolay Red is described as “delivering a heady blend of blueberries and cherries with mid-palate notes of huckleberry, cola and raspberry and a finish of boysenberry, graphite and allspice.” Visit sonomacountyparksfoundation.org/tolay to make a donation, at a wine level or not. For all of Thirty-Seven Wines’ award winning wines, and they have a truly impressive number of awards, visit www.thirty-sevenwines.com.

“Beans have a soul” - Pythagoras

With all the Mardi Gras food talk of rice and beans, it was exciting to see Rancho Gordo (ranchogordo.com) announce that they may be adding everyone on their Bean Club waitlist into the club. Thanks to Patti Kruse, a member of the “Petaluma – Rancho Gordo Beans” recipe share group on Facebook, we learned that sometime in March Ranch Gordo hopes to accommodate anyone who is on the waiting list and wants to join in the Bean Club fun. This is exciting news and sure beats the heck out of the two years we were on the waiting list before getting in, but have been loving it ever since. As club members, we get about a dozen random bags of heirloom beans (and rice and popcorn) every three months, which is just about perfect for us as we cook up a new bean recipe about once a week.