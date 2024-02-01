A tornado was spotted Thursday in Sonoma County for the first time in more than 10 years, the National Weather Service confirmed.

What was believed to be a funnel cloud was seen about 11:10 a.m. near Two Rock, an unincorporated community northeast of Petaluma. A resident captured the twister on video while standing in the 500 block of Mecham Road in Petaluma.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7400282&lat=38.2992375&z=13">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The resident then sent the footage to The Press Democrat, and the National Weather Service confirmed the funnel cloud was a tornado.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oIybvk6Plu0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The last reported tornado in Sonoma County occurred March 28, 2011, in Santa Rosa and destroyed a metal building and severely bent a metal gate, weather service meteorologist Nicole Sarment said.

That weather event occurred amid a six-day storm of heavy rain, strong winds and high surf, during which two people were killed.

A tornado damaged Sequoia Landscape Materials on Pacific Avenue and King Street and nearby houses in Santa Rosa on Monday, March 28, 2011. (The Press Democrat file)

Sarment said there is a “very low chance that another tornado will pop up today.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.