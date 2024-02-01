Tornado spotted Thursday in Sonoma County for first time in more than decade

The last tornado sighting in the county was reported in 2011.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 1, 2024, 1:38PM
A tornado was spotted Thursday in Sonoma County for the first time in more than 10 years, the National Weather Service confirmed.

What was believed to be a funnel cloud was seen about 11:10 a.m. near Two Rock, an unincorporated community northeast of Petaluma. A resident captured the twister on video while standing in the 500 block of Mecham Road in Petaluma.

The resident then sent the footage to The Press Democrat, and the National Weather Service confirmed the funnel cloud was a tornado.

The last reported tornado in Sonoma County occurred March 28, 2011, in Santa Rosa and destroyed a metal building and severely bent a metal gate, weather service meteorologist Nicole Sarment said.

That weather event occurred amid a six-day storm of heavy rain, strong winds and high surf, during which two people were killed.

A tornado damaged Sequoia Landscape Materials on Pacific Avenue and King Street and nearby houses in Santa Rosa on Monday, March 28, 2011. (The Press Democrat file)
Sarment said there is a “very low chance that another tornado will pop up today.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

