Tsunami advisory issued for Sonoma County, West Coast

A volcanic eruption in the Tonga Islands has triggered a tsunami advisory affecting the entire West Coast, with officials warning that waves are expected to hit the Sonoma Coast shortly after 8 a.m.

Although widespread inundation is not expected, residents are advised to stay off beaches, harbor docks and piers, according to an alert from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which also warned residents against traveling to the coast to view the event.

Triggered by the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption nearly 6,000 miles away, incoming waves are expected to be 1-2 feet high, officials say.

The arriving tsunami will come in pulses of surging water levels onto and off of the coast, similar to "high tide". Do not expect to identify these arriving pulses by large cresting waves/surf.



These water level surges can overwhelm and overtake people and pull them out to sea. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

Those waves are capable of producing strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats and coastal structures, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office alert.

Out at Doran Beach Regional Park, for the tsunami advisory. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/zHNeQ7CuIR — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 15, 2022

Further, officials warn that the incoming waves, emanating from the south Pacific, could last for hours.

“Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival,” according to the Sheriff’s Office alert. “The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.”

A Tsunami *Advisory* remains in effect for our area this morning. Wondering what this means? Here's a graphic explaining more along with what actions you should take. #cawx pic.twitter.com/0LvfaCSBdo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

The waves were expected to impact the Monterey Coast by 7:30 a.m., and hit San Francisco and the North Bay starting at 8:10 a.m.

By 7:20 a.m., Cal Fire had posted video to its Twitter account of surging waves at Miramar Beach in Half Moon Bay.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the National Weather Service Tsunami Alerts Twitter account detailed impacts to Hawaii, saying that the volcano-sparked waves had pushed boats up onto docks, but that no widespread inundation had occured.

1.14.2021: Large volcanic eruption near Tonga (Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano) today as seen from outer space. Shown on visible imagery using the Himawari satellite. #hiwx #tsunami #earthquake pic.twitter.com/zOTj6Qu1Wv — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) January 15, 2022

About 8 a.m., Crescent City was on alert. The coastal community in Del Norte County is particularly prone to tsunamis, thanks in part to an underwater ridge offshore that helps intensify the surf before it reaches the coast.

A screengrab of the live camera view of the harbor at Crescent City showed boats leaving the harbor ahead of a predicted tsunami. (iplivecams.com)

The city has endured 32 tsunamis since 1933, including five damaging waves. The most recent, in 2011, destroyed more than a dozen boats.

By 8 a.m. Saturday, a publicly available live cam showed boats, bathed in golden morning sunlight, shuttling out of the harbor.

Inside bays and harbors, the effects are expected to be similar to king tides, which can flood low-lying areas but do not typically cause major damage.

We are expecting tsunami waves of 1 - 3 feet, which may also coincide with high tide.



For low lying areas in the Bay, expect similar coastal flooding impacts that we observe during strong King Tide events. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

*This story will be updated.