Video: Petaluma’s Buckhorn Tavern in the 1940s or 1950s

The Buckhorn Tavern has been a Petaluma institution since 1938, offering cold drinks and a warm atmosphere for decades at 615 Petaluma Blvd. S. (Read the full history of this beloved watering hole). Recently, Youtuber Wes McCoy posted this video, showing the bustling Boulevard bar in either the 1940s or ’50s (historians or car buffs can likely drill down that date). With great outfits and cool cars, it’s a fun look back at Petaluma’s past.