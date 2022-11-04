Watch for Petaluma road closures during Veterans Day parade next Friday

Petaluma’s annual Veterans Day Parade, the largest of its kind in the North Bay, is set to return next week to honor those who have served their country in the U.S. military.

The parade, which will be back for a second consecutive year following a pandemic hiatus, will be on its usual downtown route, which means Petalumans and out-of-town residents should prepare for road closures and possible traffic delays.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at Walnut Park on 4th and D Streets, continuing north along 4th to Kentucky Street, turning right onto East Washington Street, and heading back up Petaluma Boulevard North to end at Walnut Park.

A ceremony following the parade will start around 2:45 p.m. and will feature speakers including this year’s Grand Marshal Paul Lewis.

This year’s theme is "Korean War Veterans, You Are Not Forgotten.“

