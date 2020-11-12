Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Sonoma County

If you are seeking COVID-19 testing in Sonoma County, we’ve compiled several options that depend on your location, symptoms and health care provider.

The tests indicate whether you currently have an infection and help public health officials track the coronavirus’ transmission rate.

Because of an increased demand for testing, residents have reported delays in scheduling appointments and receiving results. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advice on how to care for yourself and others, whether you test positive or negative.

Coronavirus-related questions also can be directed to Sonoma County’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. For a map of state and community-sponsored coronavirus testing, go here.

The information in this article was updated on Nov. 11, 2020.

The State of California and OptumServe are offering free testing to the general public by appointment only at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds (1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa) and the Bluebird Community Center (25 Bluebird Drive, Windsor). The testing is billed to residents’ insurance providers, but those without insurance can receive a test without any out-of-pocket costs. Fill out the patient survey at lhi.care/covidtesting to find a location and schedule an appointment. Results may take up to six days to receive. For more information, call 888-634-1123.

CVS offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to adults and children ages 10 and older at select locations throughout California. In the North Bay, the self-swab testing is available at 2075 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa, 291 South Coombs St. in Napa and 150 South Main St. in Fort Bragg. Children ages 10-15 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Testing availability is limited, and appointments must be made at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Sutter Health is offering coronavirus testing by appointment only. Before being tested, call the COVID-19 advice hotline at 866-961-2889 or make an appointment with your doctor for a video consultation. The testing is billed to patients’ insurance providers. For more information, visit sutterhealth.org.

West County Health Centers is offering coronavirus testing to current patients who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Screening appointments before testing can be scheduled by calling the health center at 707-824-3391. The testing is billed to residents’ insurance providers. For more information, visit wchealth.org.

Kaiser Permanente members can take an assessment online to see if coronavirus testing is deemed necessary. A referral and appointment is needed before a patient can be tested. The testing is billed to residents’ insurance providers. Call 1-866-454-8855 or visit healthy.kaiserpermanente.org to fill out the COVID-19 assessment.

Project Baseline is offering free drive-thru testing to residents who are at least 18 and aren’t experiencing severe symptoms. Testing is available by appointment only at Rite Aid (955 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa). Before making an appointment, residents must register with Project Baseline at projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/. For more information, visit socoemergency.org.

ADX Healthcare is offering drive-thru testing at the Sonoma Community Center (276 E. Napa St., Sonoma) on weekdays from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Testing also is available at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa) on week days from 8 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. and the Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds (175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma) on weekdays from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. No doctor’s referral is required, and testing is available to residents ages 2 and older. People make an appointment and pay for the test, which costs $149, online before completing a supervised self-swab at the testing site. For more information, visit covid19.adxhealthcare.com.

Albertsons Companies Pharmacies has partnered with Phosphorus Diagnostics to offer at-home COVID-19 tests for $139.99 at Safeway (2785 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa). Residents either can pick up their test or have it delivered for an additional fee. Once they’ve completed the test, samples can be returned to the lab in a prepaid FedEx envelope. They’ll be notified of their results via text or email. For more information, visit scheduletest.com.