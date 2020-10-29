Argus-Courier ballot endorsements

Here are the candidates and measures the Petaluma Argus-Courier recommends voting for in the Nov. 3 election.

PETALUMA CITY COUNCIL: Mike Healy, Kathy Miller, Gabe Kearney — The three moderate incumbents have the experience needed to lead Petaluma through challenging times, including a budget crisis, housing crisis, climate crisis and public health crisis.

PETALUMA CITY SCHOOLS DISTRICT: Ellen Webster, Sheldon Gen — The two incumbents on a relatively inexperienced board are well equipped to plan the district’s recovery from the COVID pandemic and continue district-wide diversity efforts.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: Jared Huffman — The Democrat from San Rafael is in step with the liberal voters in his district and delivers local projects, like dredging the Petaluma River.

STATE SENATE: Bill Dodd — A moderate Democrat from Napa, he has delivered on transportation, health care and wildfire recovery since his election in 2016 and deserves another term.

STATE ASSEMBLY: Marc Levine — The experienced Marin County Democratic lawmaker is seeking a fifth term in Sacramento, showing leadership on the environment and climate, education and gun control among other issues.

MEASURE U: Yes — The 1-cent sales tax would raise $13.5 million annually for the city of Petaluma’s General Fund, money that is badly needed for public safety and street repair when pensions and COVID has crippled the city’s budget.

MEASURE CC: Yes — A vote to approve the sale of Petaluma Valley Hospital to a secular affiliate of Providence St. Joseph would ensure the community has a hospital and emergency room for at least the next 20 years.

MEASURE DD: Yes — The Sonoma County Transportation Authority have been good stewards of public funds, and with the freeway widening project nearly complete, the quarter-cent sales tax extension can be used for other key infrastructure and climate action projects.

MEASURE O: Yes — The quarter-cent countywide sales tax increase would be earmarked for mental health, substance abuse treatment, homelessness and other key societal problems that are currently underfunded.

MEASURE P: Yes — The measure would give more powers and funding to the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, the watchdog agency that investigates complaints against the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

MEASURE L: Yes — Shoreline Unified School District voters should extend their $212 parcel tax for eight years to provide $1 million annually for critical education programs at schools in Tomales, Bodega Bay and West Marin County.