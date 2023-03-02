Commentary: What’s the plan for the Petaluma Fairgrounds?

As Petaluma’s new mayor, I often get asked about important issues facing our city. The question I’m asked most frequently is “What’s going to happen with the fairgrounds?” I think that it’s fair, pun intended, to say that the future of the fairgrounds is the biggest issue facing the city and City Council this year.

I tell folks that there is both promise and peril when it comes to the fairground. First the promise: Through the independent Healthy Democracy process, a broad cross section of Petalumans have created an exciting new vision for the 55-acre city-owned fairgrounds property. Here’s what they agreed on: include agriculture, keep the Sonoma-Marin Fair, provide evacuation capabilities and have a farmers market.

Basically, they see “a welcoming public space that adapts to fit the needs of a diverse and changing community. A space for events that showcase nature and agriculture while being climate positive…” Or put differently, “a safe, green open space that includes activities that can be enjoyed by the greater community, a place for the annual fair, as well as agricultural education.” Healthy Democracy’s report, which I fully endorse, was big on vision with many specifics but it did not provide a road map to bring that vision to life. The city is now in the next phase of presenting several grounded possibilities of that vision for added public input.

Here’s the peril: The Fair Board have declined the city’s invitation to be part of this reimagining, refusing to take part in negotiations for a new lease agreement that would give the Fair Board the right to continue operating the Marin-Sonoma Fair. This agreement needs to be hammered out before the existing fairgrounds master lease terminates at the end of 2023. As of this date the Fair Board has not provided the city any reimagined concepts for its future. A new lease for the Fair Board to operate the Fair and to be the steward of Petaluma’s agricultural history and identity can only be crafted if the Fair Board has a reimagined vision for its future. There is widespread support for the fair. The city and our citizenry want it to continue, but the Fair Board can only be involved if the Fair Board provides a reimagined vision and engages in negotiations with the city. Time is running short.

I understand the challenges the Fair Board faces. They’ve held the master lease on the fair ground property for more than 50 years (paying an annual rent of $1 per year). Given that the City Council voted for the city to assume the master lease, the Fair Board needs to re-invent its identity. Change is hard. The Fair Board needs to determine how to continue its mission without the burden of being the property manager for all the current non-fair activities on the property. (Some might see this as a blessing).

A new agreement to guarantee the continuation of the fair by the Fair Board will require good faith, commitment to the community, and collaboration; I believe that these negotiations can lead to many mutually beneficial opportunities for both the community and the fair. But again, time is running out. The city welcomes its input. If fact, reimagining the fair requires the DAA’s participation.

In the meantime, the city is preparing transition agreements for all fairground users, for 2024 when the city assumes management of the property. During this three-year interim period, the existing uses on the fairgrounds will continue. Hopefully, this will include the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

So my answer to “What’s going to happen with the fairgrounds?” is that the fairgrounds, its uses and its management will definitely change. But for now, the real action has to happen at the negotiating table. I expect wonderful new spaces and activities for all Petalumans to come from the reimagining of the fairground property. I hope that the Fair Board will participate in the process and come to the table, where the city is and continues to be.