The Casa Grande High School baseball program is something like an iceberg. The visible part – the varsity – is impressive with quality pitching, hitting from top to bottom in the order and solid defense.

But it’s what is underneath the surface that is frightening for the rest of the Vine Valley Athletic League. The Gauchos have enough talent on its freshman and junior varsity teams to keep the eastsiders at the top or very near the top of the league for the foreseeable future.

The Casa Grande varsity last year was 19-9, second in the VVAL at 7-5, and reached the North Coast Section semifinals. Underneath the visible part of the Gaucho program were a junior varsity team and a freshman group that each won 21 games. Overall, the Gaucho baseball program had a 61-14 record.

To say Casa Grande Coach Pete Sikora is excited about the current season is like saying there is snow in the Sierras.

“We’ve got 13 returning varsity players with depth at all positions. We have power and speed. Let’s play ball,” Sikora said.

One of the biggest reasons for the coach's optimism is a potentially loaded mound corps led by junior Austin Steeves and senior Wyatt Abramson.

Steeves was 6-0 with a 1.59 earned run average and won two playoff games last season. “He is a next level player with a remarkable work ethic and a talent to match. I would like to clone him,” Sikora said. Steeves is also an outstanding outfielder who will patrol center field when he isn’t pitching. He batted .333 last season.

Abramson, an all-league quarterback in the fall and three-sport athlete, has what Sikora called “An uncoachable talent of slowing the game down mentally and remaining clam under pressure. The next level is there for Wyatt if he wants it,” the coach said. Abramson also brings back a .325 batting average and solid glove to third base when he isn’t pitching.

Sikora said there are many others on the pitching staff to back up what he called the “two-headed monster” on the pitching mound.

Junior Jeffrey Rice led last years’ junior varsity team with four wins and a 1.19 earned run average, and is also a talented outfielder. AJ Ferrando had four wins for the JVs and a 2.55 ERA. He could see time at first base when not on the mound.

Also in the mound mix are outfielder Kalen Clemmens, catcher JT Summers, first baseman Alex Cruz, shortstop Jordan Giacomini and outfielders Ely Hasek, Kayden Murphy and Esai Bermudez. Junior Devin Pevehouse could also factor into the mound corps once he is healthy.

“It’s going to be fun to see which pitchers emerge over the course of the season and compete for innings on the mound. It’s a good problem to have,” said Sikora.

All 6-foot, 4 inches of Summers will get the bulk of the catching time. “He absolutely destroys baseballs at the plate, and his catching skills continue to evolve. I can’t wait to get him some more mound time,” the coach said. Junior Philip Liu will likely get innings behind the plate and Clemmens and senior Jack Lundberg can also catch.

Cruz at first base is one of Casa Grande’s top hitters. He hit .340 last season as a sophomore and was among the team leaders in extra base hits and RBIs. With Cruz and Summer hitting back-to-back in the middle of the Casa order, the Gauchos have a strong RBI duo. Ferrando and Murphy could also find playing time at first base.

Senior Jordan Giacomini will anchor the infield at shortstop. “He is one of the players you love to watch play and can’t help but notice. I expect him to factor big into our offense with his speed and athleticism. His arm strength and competitiveness make him an interesting option as a relief pitcher,” Sikora said.

Also able to pay shortstop or second base are senior Lundberg and junior Hu. Sikora called both Swiss Army knives who do the little things right. Both can also play third when Abramson is on the mound. Caden Lenz and senior Zach Baird can also play at third.

Sikora said there are “a plethora” of outfield choices for the Gauchos. Steeves will patrol center field when he is not on the mound and Clemmens will be in right. When Steeves is pitching, Clemmens and senior Ely Sullivan will fill the void in center. “Sullivan is a solid defender who takes great routes to the ball,” Sikora said. “We also like his left-hand bat in the lineup. Clemmens is athletic and an outstanding defender with a strong baseball IQ. He started most games last season as a sophomore.”

Senoir Zach Baird has been starting in left left field. “He is hammering the baseball in the early going.” Sikora said. Jesse Calkin has also been impressive. “He is knocking on he starting door,” according to the coach. Mateo Salazar “Creates chaos on the base paths and has some pop in his bat,” the coach said.

Also in the outfield mix are returning seniors Hasek and Bermudez, along with juniors Nicky Dachev, Liu and Rice.

The Casa Grande coaching staff is all veteran. On the varsity level, Whitey Marcovich, Brian Fiene, Steve Pearson and Chad Fillinger return. Back to coach the junior varsity is Kyle Manford with assistance from Bret Patrick. Long-time coaches Gary Dorsett and Carlos Perez will again start the freshman in high school baseball.