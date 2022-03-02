Casa Grande girls basketball leader Harris VVAL MVP

The Vine Valley Athletic League released all-league basketball teams and two Sonoma County standouts earned MVP honors.

On the boys side, Sonoma Valley star Dom Girish was named the league’s Most Valuable Player, while Casa Grande’s Ashley Harris was named MVP for the league champion Gauchos.

Girish, a senior signed to play at the Colorado School of Mines next year, closed out an illustrious prep career last week in the North Coast Section playoffs. Girish averaged 22.3 points and a career-best 7 rebounds per game as he led the Dragons to a 16-12 overall record, a fourth-place finish in the VVAL, and a trip to the second round of the NCS Division 3 playoffs. A four-year varsity player, he averaged 17.7 points per game for his career.

Petaluma senior Salim Arikat earned first-team honors while Sonoma Valley senior Anders Mathison, Petaluma senior Ryan Giacomini and Casa Grande seniors Brandon Allred and Tory Cain were all named to the second team.

Sophomore Kieran Mannion of Petaluma, senior Logan Bailey of Casa Grande and sophomore Will Breall of Sonoma were all-league honorable mention selections.

Individual stats were not available for Harris but she was a senior team captain for a Gauchos team that went 20-8 overall, won the VVAL for the second time in three seasons, and made the second round of the NCS Division 2 playoffs. The 20 wins is the most for Casa Grande since they won 31 games in the 2011-12 season.

Casa Grande senior Mazin Dahmani and Petaluma senior Mallory O’Keefe both made all-league first-team. Second-team selections were Casa Grande junior Jamie McGaughey, Sonoma Valley sophomore Siena Hoban and Sonoma Valley junior Lola Martin.

Casa Grande seniors Cassie Llaverias and Lily Peterson and Sonoma Valley senior Lily Hoban were honorable mention selections.

You can reach Petaluma allStaff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.