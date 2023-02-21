Even by Casa Grande’s high expectations, this season’s girls soccer team Is special.

The Gauchos have compiled a 13-3-3 record, taken the Vine Valley Athletic League championship with a 10-0-2 mark and won their first two North Coast Section Division 2 playoff matches. Since being tied by Sonoma Valley (1-1) and Vintage (0-0) midway through the league season, the Gauchos have been on what they have dubbed “The Revenge Tour” and have won their last eight games.

That includes the two wins in the playoffs, 3-1 over Benicia and 3-1 over Redwood.

They playLaas Lomas Tuesday night in the NCS semifinals.

Veteran Casa Grande coach Vinnie Cortezzo said this season’s team is particularly close.

“They are pretty special,” he said. “They have really bonded and play for one another. They have team dinners They dress up. They have fun, and it is all driven by the players.

“They believe in each other and they play for each other.”

The team is led by seniors Maci Bentivegna and Natalie Young. “They are really great leaders,” Cortezzo said.

The team concept extends to the playing field. Instead of one or two top scorers, the Gauchos have several players capable of finding the net in any given game. Their six goals in the playoffs have come from six different players.

Freshman Bailey Guerrero leads the team in goals, but Lauren Repos, Gabby Gotshall, Natalie Labanowski and Young have all shared in the goal making.

Cortezzo said his team seems to take everything in stride.

“We gave up a goal off a long pass against Redwood, and it didn’t faze them at all. They came back and scored two goals in the first half,” the coach said.