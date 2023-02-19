The Casa Grande girls basketball team held Montgomery to four points in the fourth quarter and then held on themselves for a 51-48 victory and a spot in the North Coast Section Division 2 championship game.

Playing in the Montgomery gym Saturday night, the Gauchos shook off a bad third period to win their seventh straight game in a spirited run to the NCS title game.

“It was one of the finest games I’ve ever coached in,” said Casa Grande Coach Scott Himes.

Casa Grande will play at No. 1 seed Bishop O’Dowd in Oakland Wednesday night for the division championship.

Casa Grande entered the fourth quarter of what had all the earmarks of being their final game of the season trailing 44-35. But the Gauchos dominated every aspect o the final period, and took the lead in the last 50 seconds on free throw hits from Marissa Brody and Jamie McGaughey.

In the final seconds, Montgomery tried desperately to get the ball inside to center Emily Mathis, but were denied by blanket coverage from McGaughey and Amalie Barr.

Body and Anamaria Robertson led the final period surge scoring 11 of Casa Grande’s 16 points in the period. Body finished with 15 points and Robertson with 11.

The first half was a well-played even match with Casa Grande scoring the first six points of the game on inside baskets by McGaughey, Barr and Brody and holding a 14-9 opening quarter advantage that dissipated by the halftime buzzer as Mathis and Elie Picard led the Vikings back to a 27-27 tie.

Mathis, inside, finished with 17 points and Picard, outside, 16 to carry the Vikings.

Although they reached the midpoint tied, Casa set the tone for the game by playing a controlled offense and a smothering zone defense.

“We were able to make them play our tempo,” said Himes. “We did a great job in executing our offense.”

Although the third quarter was not a good one for Casa Grande, it was pivotal in the overall game.

Himes went to his bench and Montgomery was able to build a 44-35 lead, but Gaucho starters were also able to be fresh for the decisive fourth-quarter surge.

“I trusted my bench,” Himes said. “I knew we needed to have energy at the end.”

When Barr, Robertson and McGaughey returned, it was to dominate the game, outscore Montgomery 16-4 in the final quarter and advance to play for the North Coast Section championship.

It will not be an easy task.

Bishop O’Dowd is 17-8 on the season and has destroyed its first two playoff opponents, defeating Bethel of Vallejo 85-12 and Ukiah 58-23.