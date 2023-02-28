Despite storms brewing all around them, both Casa Grande and St. Vincent managed to get in baseball games Saturday.

Casa Grande’s Gauchos continued to receive excellent pitching, defeating Miramonte 9-0 behind five innings of one-hit hurling from Austin Steeves. The pitcher was almost unhittable, striking out 14 over his five innings. He fanned the first eight batters he faced. In addition to the one hit, he allowed just one walk.

Wyatt Abramson finished up, allowing one hit in two innings of relief pitching.

JT Summers led Casa Grande at the plate with three hits, including a double. He scored two runs and knocked in three. Alex Cruz doubled, singled and drove home two runs. Eli Sullivan and Jack Lundberg each had a hit, with Sullivan scoring a run and knocking in a run and Lundberg scoring a run.

St. Vincent lost 5-3 to Terra Nova when the visitors from Pacifica pushed across two runs in the eighth inning.

St. Vincent used six pitchers – Nico Antonini, Harrison Barley, Carson Landies, Joseph Edwards and Eddy Stone – to allow just five hits and strike out 10, but they hurt themselves with 14 walks. Stone fanned five in four innings, allowing no runs and two hits.

St. Vincent made the most out of four hits, triples by Antonini and Stone and singles by Jack Davis and Max Cauz.

Earlier in the week, Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent notched impressive baseball victories on a cold Tuesday afternoon.

Casa Grande got its season off to an impressive start, stopping Santa Rosa 11-1 behind the pitching of Blaine Clemmens who notched his first varsity mound victory with three innings of one-hit hurling. He struck out four and didn’t allow a run.

Abramson faced six batters in relief and struck out four.

Summers highlighted a 13-hit Gaucho batting attack with his first varsity home run. He was 2-for-3 for the game with three RBIs and scored two runs.

Austin Steeves was 3-for-4 with a double. Phillip Liu drove in two runs and Gio Burke was 1-for-1 with a run scored an and RBI.

It was a big day for Casa Grande, with the JVs beating Santa Rosa 16-1 and the freshmen slugging Ukiah 12-1.

Petaluma also received strong pitching, getting 5 1/3 strong innings from Zach Fiene in a 5-1 win over Tamalpais. Fiene allowed four hits and one run, while striking out eight.

Sawyer Sheldon had two of Petaluma’s three hits in the game. Kyle Worden had the other, a key three-run double in the third inning.

Petaluma is now 2-1 for the season, following a 4-1 loss to Marin Catholic and a 7-5 win over Santa Rosa.

St. Vincent opened the Jim Sevitella coaching era with a 14-0 shellacking of Marin Academy.

Josh Malik threw five innings of no-hit, no-run baseball, allowing just one walk, while striking out eight. Barley allowed a hit in one inning of relief.

Thomas Graziano led a 10-hit Mustang hitting attack with 2 doubles and a triple, driving in three runs.

Stone and Omar Mughannam each had a double and two RBIs and Jack Davis had two hits.