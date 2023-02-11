After defeating Petaluma to complete an undefeated Vine Valley Athletic League dual-match season, Casa Grande’s Gauchos are the odds on favorite to win the VVAL Tournament Saturday at Sonoma Valley High School.

In addition to being for team honors, the tournament will be a qualifying tournament for the North Coast Section Tournament to be held at James Logan High School in Fremont Feb. 17-18. The top three finishers in each weight class qualify for NCS. The top two NCS wrestlers in each weight class qualify for the CIF state tournament.

Petaluma finished second in dual-meet competition with a 4-2 record, followed by Napa 3-3, Vintage 3-3, American Canyon 2-4, Justin-Siena 2-4 and Sonoma Valley 1-5.

Casa Grande finished off dual competition with a 55-24 win over Petaluma before a packed Trojan gym.

Petaluma held its own with Casa Grande through the heavyweight classes. Competition started at 172 pounds, and through the 222-pound class Petaluma led 18-6. However, Casa Grande heavyweight Ronald Neely pinned gritty Petaluma fill-in Aporosa Boginisoko and the Gauchos won every match from 108 pounds through 154 to take the team win.

Eleven of the 14 matches were decided by pin.

Both coaches agreed the difference was the Casa Grande experience.

‘”They are very good,” noted Petaluma coach Johann Gerlach. “We have a very young team, but they never get down. We are going to get there sooner rather than later.”

“We’re mostly juniors and sophomores, but they have been wrestling in junior high since they were seventh and eighth graders,” pointed out Casa Grande Coach Isaac Raya. “They have had excellent role models andthey focus on preparing themselves.”

Raya said the Gauchos are well prepared for the big matches ahead. “We are right where we need to be,” he said.

Casa Grande finished third in the NCS Duals Championship held at American Canyon on Saturday. Schools from the North Bay north competed in two divisions.

Ukiah was first in the big schools division with Del Norte second, Casa third and Windsor fourth. Willits won the small schools division with Hoopa Valley second, Justin-Siena third and Clear Lake fourth.

GIRLS

There was only one contested girls match in Petaluma’s dual match against Casa Grande with Petaluma’s Michelle Lauritzen pinning Phoenix Strsen of Casa Grande.

With forfeits counted, Casa Grande won 24-12.

Final VVAL dual standings showed American Canyon, Vintage and Justin-Siena all with 5-1 records with American Canyon first, Vintage second and Justin-Siena third based on head-to-head competition. They were followed by Casa Grande 3-3, Petaluma 2-4, Napa 1-5 and Sonoma Valley 0-6.

The girls compete in the league tournament Saturday at Sonoma Valley. There is no qualifying for the girls. Every competitor will move on to the NCS tournament on Albany Feb. 17-1i8. Top four finishers in each weight class at NCS advance to the state meet.