With the West Coast Jamboree in the books and league play ramping up this week, it’s a good time to reevaluate where we stand with girls basketball in Sonoma County.

Despite their 1-2 showing in the Jamboree, the Cardinal Newman Cardinals remain at No. 1 and likely won’t move until a local team can beat them. Their six losses equal their season total from last year and is the most they’ve totaled since they lost seven games in 2014-15, but after taking a look at their schedule, the record shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

Their losses are to state powerhouse Archbishop Mitty, the top team in the North Coast Section in Piedmont, another state power in Centennial-Corona, a consensus top-five team in the nation in Etiwanda and one of the top teams in Northern California in Oakland Tech.

Again, until a local team shows they can hang with the Cardinals, they’ll remain at the top of the rankings.

1. Cardinal Newman (9-6)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: 1-2, beat San Joaquin Memorial 59-51, lost to Etiwanda 62-25 and Oakland Tech 70-55.

Next up: vs. No. 2 Maria Carrillo (10-4), Wednesday

2. Maria Carrillo (10-4)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: 3-0, won West Coast Jamboree Topaz Division. Beat Mission San Jose-Fremont 47-41, Lincoln-Stockton 55-48 and San Marin 41-35.

Next up: at No. 1 Cardinal Newman (9-6), Wednesday

3. Sonoma Valley (10-3)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: 2-1, beat Kentlake-Washington 44-40 and St. Mary’s-Arizona 49-28, lost to Shorewood-Washington 42-33.

Next up: vs. Petaluma (3-10), Thursday

4. Ukiah (10-4)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: 2-1, beat Las Lomas 54-32 and Rancho Cotate 75-40, lost to Freedom-Oakley 54-50.

Next up: vs. Analy (9-5), Wednesday

5. Healdsburg (12-3)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: 1-0, beat Novato 60-19

Next up: at Windsor (6-8), Wednesday

On the bubble:

Analy (9-5)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-0, beat San Rafael 56-41

Next up: at No. 4 Ukiah (10-4), Wednesday

Montgomery (5-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 2-1, beat Northgate-Walnut Creek 49-40 and Kimball-Tracy 50-49, lost to Cosumnes Oaks 50-42.

Next up: at Petaluma (3-10), Tuesday

Casa Grande (7-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-2, beat Berkeley 42-28, lost to Valencia 53-38 and Foothill-Palo Cedro 63-39.

Next up: vs. Vintage (8-6), Tuesday

Sonoma Academy (7-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Didn’t play

Next up: vs. Upper Lake (12-1), Wednesday

Maria Carrillo appears to be emerging as their top local challenger this season. The Pumas have won six straight entering Wednesday’s matchup with the Cardinals and secured a massive victory over San Marin, a top-10 team in the NCS, to win their bracket in the Jamboree.

Despite the head-to-head loss to Sonoma Valley, the Pumas’ win over San Marin vaults them to No. 2, mainly because the Mustangs routed the Dragons 44-25 earlier in the year. Sonoma Valley also lost to San Domenico, who Maria Carrillo beat the week prior.

The Dragons had a nice showing at the Phoenix Hoops Classic in Arizona this past weekend, but Maria Carrillo’s big week will knock them down to No. 3 this week.

Ukiah and Healdsburg both hold steady, but the Wildcats could force some movement with games against Analy and No. 2 Maria Carrillo coming up this week.

