Flag football proving a popular alternative to contact sport

Fall means football. The simple statement brings excitement to hundreds of young athletes, but apprehension to many parents who aren’t overly excited about watching their children engage in a sport centered around contact.

Casa Grande High School head football coach John Antonio is working with Santa Rosa Junior College defensive coordinator Dante DePaola to bring flag football to the North Bay. For several years, Antonio has worked not only with the Petaluma Panthers youth contact football program, but also with a local non-contact flag program. Antonio and DePaola have now joined with Gridiron Football, a national organization that offers structured flag football leagues and competition.

It is football even Moms would approve.

The local coaches are now taking signups for its fall leagues that begin play on Sept. 6.

Antonio emphasizes that flag football is not meant to replace the contact sport, but to offer an alternative for kids and parents who don’t want to play contact or for those who want to use it as an introduction to the contact game.

“It gives a platform to start football without the concerns of contact,” said Antonio. “We want kids to learn to love the sport and play it safely,”

He explained that flag football is not a competition with other sports. “We encourage kids to play other sports. They can still play soccer, baseball, basketball or other sports.

Antonio said another advantage to the flag program is that it doesn’t take a lot of time. Everything is packed into two hours each Sunday with both practice and competition. “Two hours and we’re done,” Antonio said. “There is plenty of time for kids to play other sports or to be with their families.”

Much of the coaching, officiating and field preparation for the youth games is done by high school players.

There are leagues for 6 and under right through 15 and under.

For players who want to experience contact, there is a “flex league” offered in the spring with nine-person teams that participate in limited contact in full football gear.

A league for high-school age players going seven-on-seven is available in the summer.

Other area coaches are enthusiastic about flag football.

“It is a safe way to introduce the game,” said Petaluma High Head Coach Rick Krist. “It allows the kids to learn some skills they will use further down the road.”

Krist pointed out that flag football allows all players to be involved in handling the football – passing, catching and running. In contact football, many of the youngsters get pigeon-holed as linemen and don’t have an opportunity to play some of the skill positions.

“It is also a lot less expensive,” the coach said. “Football gear can be very expensive.”

St. Vincent High School Head Coach Trent Herzog is also a big advocate for flag football. “It is a great idea,” he said. “I am a big believer and supporter, especially for young kids. It is great way to teach them how to catch and throw, and it definitely gets them excited about football.”

The fall league will include teams from Santa Rosa, Marin County and Petaluma. Players may register as entire teams or sign up as free agents and be assigned to teams from their area.

To register, go to the website GridronFB.com and enter your zip code to find a program near you.