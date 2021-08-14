Former Gaucho Torkelson 7-for-7 with 3 homers in doubleheader

Casa Grande High School grad Spencer Torkelson was beyond hot in a Thursday doubleheader win for the Erie SeaWolves over the Altoona Pennsylvania Curve.

For the two games Torkelson went 7-for-7 scored five runs, drove in six runs, doubled and belted three homers.

In the first game 15-1 win, the former Gaucho homered in the first inning, had two singles in a 10-run third inning and doubled in the sixth.

In the 6-0 Erie win in the second game, he homered twice and singled.

His two first inning home runs gave him 12 initial-inning bombs for the season.