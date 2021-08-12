Hawaiian champions top Petaluma Little Leaguers

The Petaluma National Little League All Stars got a wake-up call Thursday afternoon, but their dream remains alive.

The Petalumans were beaten by Hawaii state champion Honolulu 13-3 in the semifinals of the West Region Tournament being played in San Bernardino.

The Nationals still have hopes of reaching the Little League World Series, but must beat Southern California champion Torrance in a Friday game at high noon. A win assures Petaluma of a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the World Series and a rematch with Honolulu for the West Region championship. A loss ends an exciting summer that included wins in District, Section and Northern California tournaments.

Thursday, the hard-hitting Hawaiians were simply too much for the Nationals, slamming 15 hits and ending the game by the 10-run rule in the fifth inning.

Petaluma never led in the game after Honolulu scored four runs in the first inning. It was a pattern the Hawaiians were to repeat with four-run rallies in the third and fourth innings.

Patrick Murray had the big hit in the Honolulu first-inning rally, driving in two runs with the first of his two hits on the day. Pele Payanal also singled in the rally. It was the start of a big game for the center fielder who went 4-for-4 with two singles, a double, a triple, three runs scored and two RBI.

Despite the final score and just five hits in the game, Petaluma had its chances.

They Nationals got a run in the second inning on a double by Kalvin Okamura and a single by Gavin Perry before the budding rally was nipped by an infield double play.

Petaluma pulled to within a run at 4-3 in the top of the third when bat-sizzling Gio Castaing lifted a home run over the center field fence to score single-based Gavin Perry ahead of him. It was Castaing’s third home run in two games.

Honolulu answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take control of the contest and then removed all doubts of the outcome with another four counts in the fourth. Two singles, sandwiched around an error gave the winners a 10-run lead and ended the game one out into the fifth inning.

Hawaiian pitchers Micah Bennett and Ryan Keanu allowed Petaluma just five hits, two by Okamura and one each by Castaing, Aiden Jones and Perry.

Petaluma used three pitchers in a vain attempt to stop the Hawaiians.