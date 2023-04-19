The Village Network of Petaluma is a non-profit membership organization of active older adults in Petaluma and Penngrove. It was started in 2014, part of a national group in more than 250 communities in the U.S. Being an older adult, I wanted to find out more about its programs and services. One of the programs offered by the Petaluma Village Network is two weekly walking groups, one on the east side of town, one on the west side of town. Recently, I met with the leaders to learn a little more about these groups.

Sue Miller is the leader of the Westside Walking Group. She leads a one-hour walk for members and volunteers. Usually, the group is six to eight people, both men and women. They meet at Walnut Park on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. at 4th Street near E Street. The routes they walk are flat and around town. The Petaluma River Park is one trail the group likes. The participants choose the route, walking two by two if on narrow city sidewalks and switching partners on the way back.

I also met Jerry Pozo, one of the leaders of the Eastside Walking Group. The group meets at the north end of Lucchesi Park also Thursdays at 9 a.m. The Eastside Group has more than five miles of trails from which to choose – one of the advantages of east Petaluma. Jerry proposes a route, but the group decides. Usually, the route is a little over two miles. His group averages about five participants, and there are lots of conversations about nature and the environment. Jerry is also active in the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, so he sometimes will share local history with his group.

If you are an older adult and want to learn more or sign up as a guest for one of these walking groups, contact Carol Appel at info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or 707-776-6055 for more information.