Jan Smith Billing, retiring North Bay League commissioner, leaves lasting legacy for high school sports

A few years ago, Jan Smith Billing was considering retiring from her post as commissioner of the North Bay League.

She had held the role since 2015 and had helped guide the most prominent high school sports league in Sonoma County through destructive wildfires, historic floods and a massive multi-league realignment. Nearing 70 and a breast cancer survivor, Smith Billing figured it was time to pass the reigns to the next generation.

But then, high school sports came to a screeching halt when COVID-19 struck, and Smith Billing realized it was no time to mentor a successor. She postponed her retirement and stayed on as NBL commissioner, leading the league through one final obstacle.

“It was hard. I won’t deny that and say it was easy — it was really hard,” Smith Billing said. “But I wanted to make it work for the kids and the ADs and the coaches, so I just tried to make it work and it did.”

Now two years later, high school sports are back to pre-pandemic levels and Smith Billing feels the league is in a good place for her to move on. After nearly five decades of service in education and youth sports, Smith Billing — who turns 71 in October — will be formally stepping down from her position at the end of the month, marking the end of an era for an education and youth sports legend in the North Bay.

Over her 48-year career, Smith Billing dedicated her life to kids. She served as a coach, math teacher, athletic director, administrator, assistant commissioner and on countless committees with the North Coast Section and the California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school sports.

It’s no stretch to say that the sports landscape in Sonoma County and the NCS would not be what it is today without her.

“I don’t think there’s another person who has matched what she’s accomplished and how respected she’s been during her tenure at the section and her tenure as an educator in the Redwood Empire area,” said former NCS Commissioner Gil Lemmon, who worked closely with Smith Billing over his 23-year stint at the section.

Sonoma County through and through

Born and raised in Santa Rosa, Smith Billing’s family roots in Sonoma County go back generations.

Her great-great-grandfather is memorialized at Doran Regional Park as being the first settler of the area and her grandfather and his brothers had the first fishing wharf in Bodega Bay. She grew up with three brothers and graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1969, then spent a year at Santa Rosa Junior College before attending UC Davis, where she lettered in three sports (field hockey, basketball and softball) and studied math and physical education.

From an early age, she knew she wanted to be a teacher. When she was 10, her parents set up a makeshift classroom in their garage where she would teach kids from the neighborhood.

“It was always what I wanted to do,” she said. “It’s just my calling, I guess.”

After graduating, she returned to Sonoma County and started teaching math and coaching softball at Casa Grande in Petaluma in 1974. As a 22-year-old just a few years after the passage of Title IX, Smith Billing was at the forefront of getting organized girls sports up and running in Sonoma County.

She coached the Gauchos to great success over 14 years, winning nine Sonoma County League titles.

“Jan Smith Billing is the Pat Summitt of our county, essentially,” said Paul Cronin, the former Windsor and Cardinal Newman head football coach, referencing the legendary Tennessee women’s basketball coach. Cronin was hired by Smith Billing at Piner when he first started coaching.

In 1980, she started serving as the co-commissioner of the Sonoma County League alongside Gene McKamey, and in 1986 became one of the first female athletic directors in the county to oversee both boys and girls sports for a high school.

Eventually, she started helping with the NCS and over the next several decades built a resume that’s still unmatched today. She served on the NCS finance committee, sports advisory committee, eligibility committee, executive committee and as the NCS president for several years, just to name a few.

“When I think about all the things she’s done, I don’t know if there’s anybody in our section ever that has been more involved in all those different levels during the history of the section, which is over 100 years,” Lemmon said.

In 1996, she left Casa Grande and became the assistant principal at Elsie Allen, where she saw the first graduating class walk. She then took the same role at Piner in 1997 and in 2002 became assistant principal at Montgomery, a position she held until she retired in 2012.