Baseball, boys golf, badminton, girls lacrosse, boys lacrosse, softball, swimming, boys tennis, track and field – these are the sports Petaluma high school teams will be competing in this spring. For Casa Grande, Petaluma and St. Vincent, spring happens next week when competition starts.

With my friend and helper George Haire responding to a higher calling (he passed away Jan. 18), that leaves my staff of me, myself and I to try to keep track of all this fun and frivolity – along with youth sports like Little League and girls softball tossed in to keep it extra interesting.

So, once again, I come calling, cap in hand, to ask for help.

There are really two reasons a story makes its way into a newspaper or online. One is to inform, to provide information readers really want to know or stories that really interest them. Scores and stories about big games, big sports and big stars are always important and well read.

The other relevant reason is to give recognition, to authenticate the achievements of athletes and teams in the community. The stories might not have universal interest, but it is important to provide the athletes and teams the recognition they deserve.

Both reasons are valid. I would like to be able to keep people informed about how their teams are doing and at the same time provide recognition for our athletes, young and old, who are making extraordinary achievements in athletics and in life.

Calls, emails and even the old-fashioned snail mail are particularly important this spring as I work without George and with an early deadline. Because of press requirements, I must receive information for Friday’s print edition no later than the end of the work day on Monday.

The good news – and I hope I receive a lot of the good variety – is that there is no deadline for postings on Petaluma360, the Argus-Courier’s online news source.

To get your news published is relatively simple. The best way is by email to johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com. (Be careful, my first name is spelled “Johnie.” Blame that one on my beloved mother.)

A phone call also works. I generally answer calls as they come in to 707-806-9831, but if I happen to be Zooming somewhere in cyberspace, please leave a message. The same number works for text, which is perfectly acceptable.

Be aware that I do not accept reports as is. I reserve the right to edit submissions. There is some information that must be included to make a submission acceptable. Below are a few tips for that.

The most common mistake, and the quickest way to have a submission rejected, is to include only first or last names. Full names are required. (Initials are acceptable as a first name if the player mentioned is commonly referred to by his or her initial.) Please be accurate with spellings. If you are leaving a voicemail, please spell out all names.

Another common mistake is to include the name of only one team or to omit the final score. “The Zebras won their third game Sunday” is not acceptable. The message must include who the Zebras played and the final score.

Game details are acceptable and wanted, but do not go overboard. A play-by-play account is not warranted. Use discretion.

Coaches, I know you have your hands full dealing with your team, your players and your parents, so here is a tip. Designate a parent or a player to provide the results. Have them make it their responsibility to write them up and send them my way.

Photos are acceptable. Action pictures are preferred over team photos. Team photos will be accepted, but faces should be recognizable and not obscured by the sun or caps pulled down to nose level.

And remember, it isn’t just the kids that deserve recognition. Petaluma adults of all ages are a busy bunch and we would like to learn about their activities too. Just call, text, email, write a letter or yell real loud.

Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com.