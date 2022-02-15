JJ Says: Help wanted to highlight Petaluma prep athletes

Help wanted.

The Petaluma Argus-Courier seeks inexperienced reporters to help with spring sports coverage. Pay is 0 X nothing on a prorated weekly average.

I put this plea out every spring as I look forward to a multitude of sports played with balls of varying sizes, goggles and even birds. According to my list, which may not include everything, happening beginning this week and continuing through the remainder of the school year are baseball, boys golf, badminton, boys and girls lacrosse, softball, swimming and boys and girls track.

There are two of us on the Argus-Courier sports staff, myself and knowledgeable helper George Haire, a former coach and athletic director in the Central Valley.

There is a mob character in the popular kids computer game Minecraft called Enderman whose special power is the ability to instantly teleport himself from one spot to another. Neither George nor I have that power.

Given our limitations, we are asking for helps. We need teams to let us know your scores and information.

To report a score is simple. Phone 707-806-9831. That is my office phone. It is also my private phone. The only times you want get a live person is when I am talking to someone else or at an event. In that case, leave a message with your information or a call back.

For better accuracy email me at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com or message me at the above number. If you choose the phone option, it is a good idea to spell out names.

We are not picky about what information we receive, but there are are a few basics.

We need the names of both teams and the sport being played - “Casa Grande won its fourth straight game Friday night” will not suffice. We need something like, “Casa Grande’s girls lacrosse team won its fourth straight game Froday night, defeating Napa 7-2. Note the score. That is pretty important.

One thing I am adamant about. All players mentioned must have both a first and last name. Jones or Antonov will not be used without being preceded by a Jill or Anatoly,

We will accept pictures, but they must be jpeg format and must be in focus. I really do not like images of more than a dozen players, but this is a rule very that was very often broken.

Deadline for print publication is Tuesday noon prior to Thursday publishing. Of course, we can take submissions for online publishing on Petaluma360.com at any time, but the closer to the event the better.

Errors noted in an online story can be corrected at any time, but once a story is sent to the design department on Tuesday, it can no longer be changed.

The most important rule - We reserve the right to accept, decline or edit any submission.

I want all the scores, names and information I can get.

Help!

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)