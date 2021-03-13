Long wait is over, high school football is back at Casa Grande

So much was the same. AC/DC’s “Hells Bells” playing on the public address system. Teammates exhorting each other with cries of “Let’s go,” punctuated with the occasional word not safe for work. Coaches telling players to lock in and not lose focus.

But so much was different. Masks on faces. Taped Xs in the stands to mark how far apart families can sit from one another. Families who watched Casa Grande junior varsity football team’s 28-14 win over visiting Vintage had to leave the stands before the families of varsity players were allowed in.

And the fact that it was March 12 — track season, not football season.

But there wasn’t a complaint to be heard at Casa Grande High School Friday night — an evening that marked the first night of high school football in the North Bay since December 2019.

“I think it’s been amazing. It’s getting back to some sense of normalcy,” said Theresa Doss, who watched her daughter, sophomore Maria Doss play in the JV game. “I really appreciate that we’ve been able to get out here.”

She said after so much time, it felt like a return to community.

When the pandemic shuttered schools across the North Bay and the state a year ago Saturday, taking all prep sports with them, it seemed unfathomable that first the spring seasons would be wiped out, then the fall, then winter. School officials navigated an ever-changing sea of health and safety guidelines and coaches did their best to both encourage kids to come out and also to be patient.

But for a year it has remained unclear whether student athletes would be rewarded for sticking with it.

In recent weeks they have. Cross country, tennis and golf have resumed. Sports next up on extremely truncated schedules include soccer, then baseball, softball and track.

There are no playoffs for any of them. There are no league pennants and no all-league selections. But teams are getting to play, and race, and compete.

“In the end, there is no playoff, there is no championship, the win already happened — we get to play six weeks of football,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said.

Friday marked a rough return to play for the Gauchos. They were down 40-0 at the half to the visiting Vintage Crushers and lost 53-6.

But again - bright spots. After a tough night all around, the Gauchos got on the board on the final play of the game when quarterback Dominic Feliciano connected with Shane Runyeon for a touchdown in the final play of the game.

Still, Antonio knows he and his players are lucky. Football for many months was one of the most uncertain to return. Then in late February, the state gave it the green light. Games could be played if rules were followed.

“I just think it means the world to me,“ said senior Maverick Googins. ”It’s just like I don’t know, I didn’t think I was going to get my season this year. It means so much to get out and play a game against other people.“

As he was getting taped before the game against Vintage, he said it was as excited as he’s ever been in his life.

Yet despite the seemingly endless road to this day, there was still a feeling of being rushed in the barely two weeks since state officials deemed high school football games safe to play. Kids only just started practicing in pads.

North Bay League Commissioner Jan Smith Billing called the state’s announcement about football and the return of a slew of other sports “Frenetic Friday.” Football was especially so because the state is requiring that all season end by April 17 to give athletes’ bodies a chance to recover before summer workouts.

But on Friday there were no complaints. There was little mention of the limits on spectators, or the inability to use a locker room or having to wear masks on the sideline.

“Man, I’m just so excited to play,” said senior Eli Cappelan.

To see students getting some slice of their school year back, especially for seniors, is gratifying, said Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Gary Callahan.

“The number one word that I heard is grateful. So grateful just to be playing,” he said. “These are the things we have taken for granted.”

Elsewhere in the Vine Valley League football Friday, Petaluma went to Justin-Siena and American Canyon traveled to Sonoma. The North Bay League which rejiggered it’s entire schedule in an effort for equity among programs, kicks off next week.

For Maria Doss, her night ended on crutches. The slot receiver heard a crack in her foot on the final play of the game. Still, she was all smiles under her buff Friday night after the game.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “I’m just so thankful that we could actually have a season after everything. And it was so much fun, too, to be able to be with everyone even with all the restrictions. It was really amazing.”

Antonio considers himself a competitive guy. Sure he wants to win. But on Friday it was less about the score and more about just being there, on the field with his kids felt like a pretty big victory.

“At the end of the day does it really matter? We are all out here, that matters,” he said. “Months ago, no one even knew this was going to take place, so tonight, soak it all in.”

