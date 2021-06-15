Penngrove driver wins big Gas City race in Indiana

Last year Michael “Buddy” Kofoid finished second in the Indiana Midget Week USAC NOS Energy Drink national midget race at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Last week for the 2021 version of Indiana Midget Week at Gas City, the Penngrove.-based driver did that one better, leading all 30 laps to earn a runaway, $4,000 victory over Emerson Axsom of Franklin, Ind.

Kofoid started second in the 30-lap midget feature and already had a 1.808-second lead over polesitter Jason McDougal of Broken Arrow, Okla., by lap five. His lead was about the same, 1.802 seconds, when Justin Grant of Avon, Ind., slowed in Turn 2 and stopped on the backstretch with eight laps down while running seventh to bring out the first caution.

Axsom used the high groove in Turn 2 to pass McDougal for second on the restart, but Kofoid was already way ahead. Kofoid’s 2.163-second lead evaporated with 13 laps down, however, when the second yellow waved for a four-car crash in Turn 4 involving Jerry Coons Jr. of Cloverdale, Ind.; Chris Windom, a native of Canton, Ill.; Hayden Williams of Auckland, New Zealand, and Bryant Wiedeman of Colby, Kan. All escaped unhurt.

Daison Pursley of Locust Grove, Okla., passed McDougal on lap 14 for third, but McDougal got the position back on the following lap. While they were racing each other, Kofoid was able to once again rebuild his lead.

Following Kofoid and Axsom across the line was Logan Seavey of Sutter, Calif., who qualified the hard way by winning the B-main and came from the 11th starting spot in the feature. Pursley placed fourth and Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, Okla., rounded out the top five. Four of the top-five finishers were teenagers, as Kofoid is 19; Axsom is 16; Seavey is 24; Pursley is 16 and McIntosh is 18.

