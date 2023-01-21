A good effort could not prevent a bad ending for Petaluma’s basketball Trojans in their showdown with Justin-Siena Friday night.

Justin-Siena’s high-flying Braves stayed atop the Vine Valley Athletic League standings with a 56-41 win in a noisy Petaluma gym. The win was the fifth straight without a defeat in league play for the Braves who are now 18-2 for the season. The loss was the second straight for the Trojans who are now 11-8 overall and 4-2 against VVAL teams.

The final score reflects neither the closeness nor the intensity of the game.

Midway through the final period, Shane Douglas hit his second 3-pointer of the game and Justin-Siena’s lead was 40-39.

The next 14 points all belonged to the Napa school. Only a drive by Rowan Calhoun prevented the Trojans from being shutout for the game’s final four minutes.

“I was proud of the way we played,” said Petaluma coach Anton Lyons. “We played hard and we challenged them. They gave a good effort. That is all you could ask.”

Petaluma continued to play without injured point guard Kieran Mannion, and his leadership and outside scoring ability were missed at key moments when a connection or stop could have changed the game’s momentum.

Neither team shot well, the result of both cold fingers and intense defense from both teams.

Despite another strong effort from Dalton Armstrong in the paint, Justin-Siena mostly controlled the backboards getting a multitude of second and third shots from in close and cashing in on 14 of 18 free throw opportunities including 8 of 9 in the final quarter.

Nick Jeramaz, who was to lead the Braves with 13 points, hit a pair of treys at the end of the first period as Justin Sierra took a 16-8 lead, an advantage that would hold through a cold second period that featured defense and poor shooting from both sides.

Andy Bai dropped in a pair of distance connections late in the half as Petaluma battled back to trail 23-18 at the break. Bai led the Trojans with 15 points.

Justin-Siena shooting woes continued through the third period with the Trojans achieving parity by finding ways to drive to the hoop for three baskets by Bai and one each from Eliott Blue and Calhoun.

It was still a 1-point game (40-39) when Justin-Siena exploded.

Petaluma contributed to the Braves’ run with three uncharacteristic turnovers, couldn’t beg, borrow or even pilfer a basket and gave their opponents ample opportunities at the foul line.

Petaluma faces a tough finish to the month, playing at Sonoma Valley on Wednesday, at Vintage next Friday and home against rival Casa Grande on Monday, Jan. 3.