Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent all notched impressive baseball victories on a cold Wednesday afternoon.

Casa Grande got its season off to strong start, stopping Santa Rosa 11-1 behind the pitching of Blaine Clemmens who notched his first varsity mound victory with three innings of 1-hit hurling. He struck out four and didn’t allow a run.

Wyatt Abramson faced six batters in relief and struck out four.

JT Summers highlighted a 13-hit Gaucho batting attack with his first varsity home run. He was 2-for-3 for the game with 3 RBIs and scored two runs.

Austin Steeves was 3-for-4 with a double. Phillip Liu drove in two runs and Gio Burke was 1-for-1 with a run scored an and RBI.

It was a big day for Casa Grande, with the JVs beating Santa Rosa 16-1 and the freshmen slugging Ukiah 12-1.

Petaluma also received strong pitching, getting 5 1/3 strong innings from Zach Fiene in a 5-1 win over Tamalpais. Fiene allowed four hits and one run, while striking out 8.

Sawyer Sheldon had two of Petaluma’s three hits in the game. Kyle Worden had the other, a key three-run double in the third inning.

Petaluma is now 2-1 for the season, following a 4-1 loss to Marin Catholic and a 7-5 win over Santa Rosa.

Petaluma plays at San Marin Saturday at 11 a.m., while Casa Grande plays at home at 3 p.m. against Mira Monte.

St. Vincent opened the Jim Sevitella coaching era with a 14-0 shellacking of Marin Academy.

Josh Malik threw 5 innings of no-hit, no-run baseball, allowing just 1 walk, while striking out 8. Freshman Harrison Bailey allowed a hit in 1 inning of relief.

Thomas Graziano led a 10-hit Mustang hitting attack with 2 doubles and a single, driving in three runs.

Kyle Ghisletta and Mac Cruz had two hits apiece.

St. Vincent plays at home at Terra Nova at noon on Saturday.