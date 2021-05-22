Petaluma girls beat Sonoma in last-seconds basketball thriller

Petaluma High School’s girls basketball Trojans let a win slip out of the barn, but grabbed it before it could get away, defeating Sonoma’s scrappy Dragons 38-37.

Playing in their home gym, the Trojans battled to a 32-19 third-quarter lead and were on cruise control until they sputtered in the final period and needed heroics to pull out the win.

After a game of good and bad for both teams, Petaluma called on its leaders to save the day and Rose Nevin and Mallory O’Keefe didn’t let the Trojans down. Nevin dropped in what stood as the winning point from the foul line with 5.9 seconds left and O’Keefe channeled her inner Ronnie Lott to intercept a pass as the Dragons were desperately trying to set up a game-winning shot in the final clock blinks to preserve the win.

The victory improved Petaluma to 7-1 for the season and 6-1 against Vine Valley Athletic League teams. Sonoma Valley is now 3-5 for the season and 3-4 in league play.

For most of the game, there was a better chance of a rain drop falling outside than a ball falling through a hoop inside the Petaluma gym as the teams raced up and down the court with little scoreboard reward.

Sonoma dropped in three baskets in succession early on for a 6-2 lead, but before the first quarter had elapsed, Nevin had pulled Petaluma into a 13-8 lead. Nevin had her typical dominating game, leading all scorers with 14 points and dominating the backboards.

Nevin provided the Trojans with two, three and sometimes four shots every trip down the court through the first half. Meanwhile, the Trojan defense took advantage of continued cold shooting from the Dragons to lead 24-18 at the break.

Cold turned to frigid for the Sonomans in the third quarter where their only point came on a free throw from Sophie Lucchetti.

An inside hoop by Emma Pontius and free throws from Brooke Baxman and Isabella Hernandez helped swell the Trojan lead to 32-19 and everyone was ready to go home. Everyone but the Dragons.

The Sonoma charge wasn’t overwhelming, but gradual, as the Dragons overcame their aversion to the bottom of the basket from both far and free, connecting on 3-pointers from Lucchetti and Presley Sorensen and five-of-six free throwing to finally tie things at 37-37. They might have taken the lead had Nevin not blocked a shot in the last 30 seconds.

Finally it came down to Nevin at the free throw line with less than 6 seconds to play. She made just one of two offered opportunities. It was enough – barely.

With momentum solidly on their side, the Dragons fled down court, but before they could implement their secret plan for a last-second win, O’Keefe snatched away a pass that sealed the deal for her team.

O’Keefe had another outstanding game, despite having a cold shooting night and being constantly shadowed by Siena Hoban, her swift counterpart on the Dragons. Still O’Keefe defied Sonoma’s aggressive defense to bring the ball up court and deftly find open teammates with pinpoint passes.

She finished with six points, while Hobin had nine to lead Sonoma.

Petaluma coach Sophie Bihn said much of the Trojan problems in the final quarter came from the fatigue of not being able to play or practice for 10 days as they quarantined after being exposed to a player from another team who tested positive for COVID-19. “We’re exhausted,” the coach said. “We have been playing with seven girls all season, although we brought up a couple of JV players for this game. Not being able to play or practice for 10 days showed tonight.

“I’m really proud of our girls. They are just happy to be playing and they play hard every night.”