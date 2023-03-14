Daylight Savings Time came a few days too late for the Petaluma High School baseball team. The Trojans had to settle for a 6-6 tie with Benicia’s Panthers in a non-league game.

Benicia rallied for a run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game. When Petaluma failed to score in the bottom of the inning, the game was called because of darkness. Since the game will not be resumed or re-scheduled, it will officially be a tie.

Trailing 5-2 through the top of the fifth inning, Petaluma rallied for 4 runs in the bottom of the inning for a 6-5 lead. Benicia’s Panthers pushed across a run in the last inning to tie the score. When Petaluma didn’t retaliate, the game was called as darkness descended.

Petaluma collected 10 hits in the game, two each by Raime Dayton, Dante Vachini and Zach Fiene.

Aaron Davainis pitched all seven innings for the Trojans, striking out 10 and walking none. However, he was touched for nine singles and a double.

FIRST GAUCHO LOSS

Casa Grande’s Gauchos suffered their first loss of the season when they were beaten by Rancho Cotate 6-2 in a game played at Santa Rosa Junior College

A four-run Rancho Cotate fifth-inning rally was the difference.

The Cougars had just six hits off three Casa Grande pitchers – Wyatt Abramson, Austin Steeves and JT Summers.

The Gauchos could manage just two runs off their seven hits. Wyatt Abramson and Alex Cruz each had a double for Casa.