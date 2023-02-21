Petaluma High School junior Ed Berncich came up with what Coach Johann Gerlach called “incredible wrestling” to earn a spot in the CIF State Wrestling championships starting Thursday in Bakersfield.

Berncich earned his spot in the 195-pound weight class in a wrestle-off with finals match loser Jaydem Tadeo Gosal from Kennedy High School in Fremont in the North Coast Section Championships held at James Logan High School in Union City.

It is a bit complicated, but because this year the NCS only gets to send two wrestlers to state, rules allow a consolation winner (third place) to wrestle a finals-match loser for “true second” and a state spot.

So it was that Berncich found himself in a wrestle-off with Gosal and, early on, also found himself behind 10-0. He was still trailing 10-5 with time running down in the first period. There was just 1 second left when he pinned his opponent.

“It was the most electric 2 minutes I’ve ever seen as a coach,” said Gerlach.

Making it even more exciting, the match was the final one of the tournament and all eyes were on Berncich and his foe.

To reach his final victory , Berncich pinned Jakorey Robinson of Mt. Diablo and Jake Blake of Granada, then faced Damion Hunter of San Leandro, a state tournament qualifier from last year, in the quarterfinals. A tough match ended with the Petaluman winning by pin in the third period.

Berncich lost in the semifinals to14-year-old freshman sensation Dave Calkins of Liberty-Brentwood.

Battling to stay alive, Berncich pinned No. 3 seed and long-time nemesis Evan Daley of Redwood in the third period.

The Petaluman clinched third place in a match that would have, in other years, automatically sent him to state, with a pin of Jason Marshall of Hoopa in the second period.

That set him up for the final match, a trip to state, and a fitting finish to the NCS Championships.

On the girls side, Casa Grande’s Kayla Ziedler at 137 won the NCS title by decision and earned a trip to state. More on her accomplishment as information becomes available.