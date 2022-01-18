Pros headline Athletic Edge pitching clinic

There is still time to sign up for the final weeks of the Athletic Edge winter pitching clinic for first through 12th graders.

The clinics are being led by professional baseball players Justin Bruihl and Garrett Hill. Both are Petaluma natives. Bruihl pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers Major League team, while Hill pitches on the AA level in the Detroit Tigers organization.

Professional baseball players Justin Buijhl ajnd and Garrett Hill are directing an Atnhletic Edge pitching clinic for young players. (KERRI PETERSEN PHOTO)

The clinic is now in the third of a five-week series and players may still register for either or both of the final two weeks. Registration or more information may be obtained by emailing the Athletic Edge at athleticedgepetaluma@gmail.com.

There are clinics for first through sixth graders and seventh through 12 graders.

The Athletic Edge has also re-opened its popular Batting Cages at 260 Water St. The Batting Cages are now open Monday through Friday from 3 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 2 p.m.

The cages are open for girls softball players 12 and older on Monday at 7 p.m.