This season, Redwood Empire Gymnastics athletes were at the top of their game in their gymnastics championship meets. Both at the state and regional championships, REG proved to be one of the top teams in Northern California.

At the State Championships, held in both Visalia and Sacramento, the boys and girls teams of REG had many memorable events and personal bests.

At the Regional championships, held in Utah and Reno, REG had a very impressive showing and qualified all of its athletes to National Championships to be held in New Orleans June 16-22.

REG Level 6 and 7 girls teams were both the NGA State and Regional champions.

REG posted the highest individual All Around score of the Regional Meet. This achievement was accomplished by Level 7 athlete Rubie Markovich who scored a 38.875 All Around.

State Championships Results

Level 6 Girls

Kalen Agin - Child A - 1st place all around (AA) - 37.650 and 1st place beam - 9.55

Lily Phetphadoung - Child A - 1st place on floor 9.65 and 2nd AA 37.5775

Valentina Orozco - Junior A - 1st place on floor 9.575, and 2nd place on vault 9.40

Level 7 Girls

Tanya Felix - Junior A - 1st place AA 38.275, and first place on bars 9.65, beam 9.7 and floor 9.725.

Lucy Hansen - Child A - 1st place AA 38.225 and 1st place on bars 9.675

Rubie Markovich - Child A - State champion on beam 9.55 and State champion on floor 9.675

Amelia Krieshok - Senior A - AA Champion 36.85 and 1st place on bars 9.275 and floor 9.60

Level 8 Girls

Soraya Rostocil - State champion on floor (9.725), and 3rd place on beam (9.25)

Level 9 Girls

Galilee Vestnys - 3rd place on floor (9.325) and 3rd place on bars (9.60).

Hadara Rostocil - 2nd place AA (37.575), 2nd place on bars (9.525), 3rd place on vault (9.375)

Bronze Team

State Team Champions with a combined team score of 115.025

Emmy Barahona - 1st place AA champion - 38.55 and 1st place open beam 9.825

Desmin McFarlin - 1st place on beam 9.65 and AA 37.775

Adelaide Headly - 1st place on vault 9.35

Josie Strange - 1st place beam 9.675

Nilou Shambayati - 2nd place on beam 9.475

Willa Schleng - 3rd place on beam 9.40

Clara Fife - 1st place on vault - 9.40

Silver Team

Brooklyn Leonhardt - 1st place beam 9.60 and 2nd place on bars 9.725

Lila Daniels - 4th place floor 9.35

Abigail McAndrews - 5th place on beam - 9.375

Scarlett Mullins - 1st place AA 37.95 and 1st place on vault, beam and floor

Gold Team

McKenna Butts - 2nd place on floor - 9.125

Maeve Sheehy - 3rd place on vault - 9.20

K Bracco - 4th place bars 9.40

Yma Hollis - 3rd place on beam 9.125

Men’s State Championships

Jaden Karr - Level 5 - Child A - All-around champion with 71.75, and state champion on floor, pommel horse, parallel bars, and high bar.

Rhys Spear - Level 5 - Child A - State champion on rings ( 12.20) and vault (11.35)

Slav Korenkov - Level 5 - JR. A - State champion on pommel horse (11.00), rings (11.90) high bar (12.00), and All-around champion 68.95

Drew Whitacre - Level 5 - Child A - Silver medalist on vault (11.30) and high bar (11.80)

Jace Beasley - Level 4- Junior A - State champion on parallel bars (12.10), and 2nd place AA (66.30), 2nd place on floor (12.30) and high bar (11.60).

Miles Deering - Level 9 - All ages - 2nd place on vault (11.35), and 3rd place on pommel horse (9.50) and 3rd place on rings (11.80)

Keyani Rostocil - Level 9 - 3rd Place on high bar (12.25)

Cyrus Heuer - Level 3 - 3rd place on vault (9.5)

Luke Miller - Level 3 - 2nd place on floor 9.6, rings 9.6, parallel bars 9.5, and high bar 9.7

Jaxon Karr - Level 3 - 2nd place on vault 9.6, and 3rd place on rings 9.3

Dan Karnacki - level 3 - 7th place AA 47.800

Sean Davidson - Level 3 - 3rd place AA 52.40 and 3rd place on vault 9.1, parallel bars, 8.70 and high bar 9.30

Will Haas - Level 3 - 2nd place floor 9.2, rings 9.60, vault 9.2, and 3rd place on parallel bars, 8.30

Regional Championships

Level 6 Girls

Kalen Agin - JR. 7 - 3rd place on balance beam with a 9.625

Valentina Orozco - SR. 2 - silver medalist on beam with a 9.50

Lily Phetphadoung - Child C - 3rd place on vault 9.25 and 2nd place on beam with a 9.55

Level 7 Girls

Rubie Markovich - Child age group - Regional AA champion 38.875. Highest all around of the meet overall. Regional champion on vault (9.85), bars, (9.65), beam (9.625) and 2nd place on floor (9.75)

Téa Montalbano - JR. F - 9th place on beam with a 9.275

Tanya Felix - Junior Age group - Regional All-Around champion 38.45, 1s placet place on bars (9.65), beam (9.75), floor(9.60), and 3rd place on vault (9.45).

Amelia Krieshok - Senior age group - Regional All Around Champion (37.150), 1st place on bars (9.3) and 2nd place on floor (9.450).

Level 8

Soraya Rostocil - Silver medalist on floor with a 9.60

Level 9

Galilee Vestnys - 9th place on bars with a 9.30

Men’s Regionals

Keyani Rostocil - competed in the Men’s Regional Championships in Las Vegas and qualified for the Western Championships.