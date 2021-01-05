Regional parks popularity grows in midst of pandemic

KAYLEE TORNAY

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

January 1, 2021, 2:42PM

Audrey Munson’s personal education on the restorative effect of nature began even before the coronavirus pandemic closed down much of public life and turned her workplace at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital into a COVID-19 ward.

It was her Doberman shepherd mix, Kleine, who helped motivate Munson to leave her bed and her house in the fall of 2019 when she was wrestling with deep depression. The registered nurse headed to Taylor Mountain Regional Park once, then a few times. By the start of 2020, she already had a goal to visit all of the county’s regional parks with hiking trails that she and Kleine could take on together.

And when the pandemic hit, those places were even more prized for Munson.

“Nature is so healing,” Munson said. “It’s like, you can lay in bed, stay inside all day. But it’s funny how the second you commit yourself to getting outside, it can change your perspective.”

In a year characterized by stay-home orders, closures and often confounding distinctions between essential and non-essential activities, parks — except for a short stint at the start of the pandemic — remained open as places to exercise safely, offer diversion from pandemic stresses and allow creative opportunities for social connection.

A record-breaking number of users have shown up since May in packed parking lots, busy trailheads and bustling beaches, said Melanie Parker, deputy director of Sonoma County Regional Parks. The agency is on track to surpass its annual all-time marks for visits and park memberships.

“There’s no real differentiation between weekends and weekdays anymore,” she said. “It’s a year-round, seven-day-week, all-hands-on-deck situation.”

From the start of May through November, day use at regional parks was up 22% from the same period in 2019. Annual memberships — without even accounting for the usual cluster bought in December as holiday gifts — are up by 30%, Parker said.

“(That) is huge,” she said. “Because you assume some of those people are no longer paying day-use fees once they’re members. So that’s really all waters rising.”

Visits were temporarily stymied during the spring, when Sonoma County officials closed parks from March 24 until gradual lifting of restrictions began in late April. But the rise in regional parks visits over the summer and fall months, Parker said, was well above the average annual 12% growth in recent years.

“This is clearly above and beyond the normal trend,” she said. “It’s record-breaking park use.”

Regan Connell walks her dog Chloe on the Western Route trail at Taylor Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County Regional Parks comprises the largest network of local public lands, including 54 parks that feature mountains and beaches, lakes and river fronts.

The county also has a wealth of state parks with towering redwood groves and miles of coastline. State Parks representatives did not respond to requests for comment about 2020 visits.

Social media also attests to the growing popularity of parks in the county. A Facebook group that local resident Miriam Schaefer started tells the story in its own numbers: Sonoma County Hikers, launched in March 2019, had about 555 members at the end of April 2020, Schaefer said. By June, the number had jumped to 826, and by July, the group had 1,235 members.

By the end of 2020, there were nearly 3,000 members.

“I created it because I was very passionate about hiking and wanted to share that with others, inspire other people that maybe hadn’t been out there and also learn from other people,” Schaefer said, just hours before heading out on her final hike of the year, at Sonoma Valley Regional Park. “I’m super proud that I created a positive place for people to connect over common ground, common love.”

Members post about hikes they recently completed, ask for tips and directions and sometimes arrange to meet and light out on a trail together — while adhering to safe pandemic practices.

Katie Koop is a member of both Schaefer’s Facebook group and Sonoma County Regional Parks. Her husband’s grandmother gives the family a parks membership every year, she said.

Koop, a first grade teacher, found herself pursuing hiking as an outlet that felt relatively low-risk when the pandemic first hit. Little was known at that time about the potential effects of COVID-19 on pregnancy — and Koop had just entered the third trimester.

“It was very scary, all of it,” she said. Her doctor told her to avoid crowded spots like the grocery store, gathering with people outside of her household and any other situation that could possibly put her or her baby at risk.