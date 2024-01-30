Saturday was a night to remember as St. Vincent de Paul High School’s gymnasium was filled with players, coaches, friends, family and others from around the Petaluma community and beyond who came together to honor head varsity boys basketball coach and teacher Tom Bonfigli, who is set to retire at the end of this season after excelling for more than four decades in the North Bay basketball scene.

In what was deemed “Bonfather Night,” a ceremony took place prior to the team’s Jan. 27 game against Healdsburg to commemorate Bonfigli’s accomplishments, with speakers including St. Vincent principal Tony Greco and California State Senator Bill Dodd.

“It was a humbling experience for me, an emotional experience for me,” Bonfigli said of his being honored by the community. “(But) it’s always been about the players. And I love this team, it’s a good team.”

Bonfigli, who is the “winningest” coach of Sonoma County with 843 wins under his belt over his 42 years of coaching, has coached at St. Vincent for the past four seasons and coached two stints at Cardinal Newman totaling 26 years, as well as 12 years at Justin-Siena.

Bonfigli told the Argus-Courier, while he is retiring his coaching career, he plans to continue teaching a little longer.

"It has been an honor working with Coach Bonfigli. He has been a great mentor both as a coach and as a person,” said Michael Baribault, assistant varsity boys basketball coach and head junior varsity basketball coach at St. Vincent. “I'm glad that myself and the other coaches are able to be along for the ride for his final season.”

Among his many achievements as a coach include earning the Coach of the Year award at the league level 12 times, becoming a two-time Coach of the Year in California and the North Coast Section Honor Coach of the Year in 2022, as well as many championship titles. Currently No. 1 in all-time career wins for the Redwood Empire, Bonfigli also ranks No. 6 in the state for career wins.

But more importantly, as Principal Greco pointed out, Bonfigli is more than a basketball coach and the lessons he teaches go “beyond the scales of a successful basketball team.”

“Tom models excellence, faith, discipline, work ethic, compassion, pride, respect, and above all, love for every one of his students and colleagues,” Greco said. “Tom is genuine.. every day he asks me ‘how are you doing today?’ and he always cares about not just myself but my family and so forth.. he has a deep care for everyone who comes into his life.”

Greco added, “This man is always the first car in the parking lot and the last one to leave.. He not only teaches curriculum but he teaches students how to become great people, how to respect and care for others and how to have a deep faith for God.”

“Coach Bonfigi has been a huge role model to me and has taught me more about basketball this year than I’ve learned my whole life,” said senior Cole Williams. “He’s been an inspiration to me learning both on the court and in the classroom, showing me that hard work and dedication pays off.”

The Mustangs (20-3, 3-3) went on to defeat Healdsburg (3-16, 0-5) with a score of 49-22 Saturday night. Healdsburg only scored two field goals in the first half for 4 points, on St. Vincent’s 32 points in the half. The Greyhounds increased the pressure in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Mustangs’ authority.

Williams scored 20 points for St. Vincent, including the first five points of the game, a 3-pointer and a dunk. Anton Rocco scored 6 points, Sebastian Andrade and Brett Ghisletta each scored 5 points including 3-pointers, Josh Malik scored 4 points and Justin Greco scored at the line.

“I’ve loved every moment on this team, the ups and downs,” Williams said. “I can’t wait to see how far we can continue to play, hopefully making Bonfather’s last season a season to remember.”

