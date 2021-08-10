Teams lining up for Wiffle Ball Tournament to benefit Miracle Leeague

What is shaping up as one of the most exciting and certainly most unusual sporting events of the Petaluma summer is now accepting team registrations.

The first Petaluma Wiffle Ball Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 25. Co-sponsored by the Miracle League North Bay and the Rotary Clubs of Petaluma, Petaluma Sunrise and Petaluma Valley, it is benefit for the Miracle League North Bay and will be played on the Petaluma Miracle League at Lucchesi Park.

The event is an official Wiffle Ball Tournament with official Wiffle Ball rules.

The tournament is open to all teams of 6 to 10 players. All players must be 18 or older and no less than two players of either gender must be on the field at all times. Non-profits are invited and proceeds will be divided 50/50 between the organization and tournament hosts.

In addition to the excitement of the games, there will be a number of ancillary fun activities, including a raffle for prize baskets, a beer garden, barbecued hotdogs and hamburgers, the Miracle League Snack shack and music in the beer garden.

Registration may be made at www.MiracleLeagueNorthBay.org