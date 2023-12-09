The Mustangs did it.

The St. Vincent de Paul High School football team capped an extraordinary season with a state championship trophy, pulling away late in Friday’s contest against Wasco to win 27-6.

By winning the Division 6-AA state title on the Pasadena City College field in Southern California, the Mustangs became only the second state football champions from Sonoma County, after Cardinal Newman in 2019.

Sonoma County, you have a state champion!



PETALUMA, you have a state champion!!



Along the way, the school of fewer than 200 students bested bigger and more prominent opponents. The Mustangs topped Salesian for the North Coast Section title and held off Palo Alto last week to secure their trip to state.