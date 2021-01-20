VVAL cross country champion Gauchos just want to run again

If any high school sport is allowed to compete sooner rather than later, it is almost certain to be cross country.

Vine Valley Athletic League cross country coaches were to meet this week to discuss the possibility of resuming competition. According to North Coast Section guidelines, cross country is one of the few sports that will be allowed while a county is still in the purple most restrictive tier for out-of-home activities.

Under current guidelines, purple-tier sports activities could begin as soon as Feb. 1. However, that would only happen if the state lifts its regional stay-at-home order for the entire Bay Area Region.

Carl Triola, coach of the VVAL champion Casa Grande is optimistic enough that the Gauchos have ramped up their training after weeks of conservative workouts.

“We were down to working out two or three days a week, now we are up to four times a week and we might ramp it up to five,” he said

“Our top boys (most returning from last season’s championship team) are in really good shape,” the coach said.

Triola said what Casa Grande’s inexperienced girls team needs most is a meet. “They are in pretty good shape,” he said. “What they need now is some competition.”

One problem VVAL teams face is a place to run. Although cross country teams will be allowed to compete in the purple tier, many parks and traditional courses will remain closed.

Triola said that would not be an obstacle for Casa Grande. “We could create a course on campus and bring in the timers,” he said. “We could have a meet using only our campus.”