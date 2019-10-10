Helping Out: Alzheimers, Trevor Smith benefit events

CRUISIN’ NORTH CAR SHOW FOR A CAUSE – Benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association

Plaza North

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? All kinds of cool cars from classic to hot rods will be on display in this massive exhibitions of automotive show-offery, sponsored by the Cruisin’ North auto club. Prizes given out to the most outstanding vehicles in a variety of aauto-centric categories.

Free to the public, car owners’ entry fees support the Alzheimer’s Association. Additonally, there will be food, raffles, vendors and live music.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The nonprofit’s mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. ALZ.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Car owners receive a T-shirt and trophies will be awarded in the following classes: Pre-1954, Tri-5 1955-1957, 1958-1969, 1970-1979, Muscle Cars, Rat Rods, Low Riders, Trucks, Under Construction, Foreign with American Drive Train, Best in Show and Club Participation. Check-in time is 8 a.m., and pre-registration is required at CrusinNorth.com.

4th ANNUAL OCTOBEER FEST – Trevor Smith

Memorial Foundation Lagunitas Brewing Company

Monday, Oct. 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? With live music by The Renovators, this annual fundraiser features a Bavarian-style dinner with dessert, games and raffles (including a “wine pull”) and two punch-boards with prizes. Beer available for purchase.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Trevor Smith Memorial Foundation was founded in remembrance of Trevor Smith, a 13-year-old Petaluma boy who passed away after a tragic accident in 2012. Trevor touched many lives in the Petaluma community with his vibrant personality, amazing ability to make everyone feel included, his never give up attitude and his infectious smile. The foundation’s primary mission is to support Petaluma youth by providing scholarships for athletics, drama and education. The Foundation has, through fundraisers such as this one, been able to award financial assistance to several local organizations, including the Petaluma Little League, the Casa Grande High School LaCrosse, Athletic Edge Fall Baseball, Home Runs for Humanity, and Cinnabar Youth Repertory Theater. TrevorSmithFoundation.com.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $30 until October 10, and $40 after or at the door. Tickets available on EventBrite, through the Trevor Smith Foundation website (TrevorSmithFoundation.com) or at the door. Laguntas Brewing, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.

SONOMA-MARIN WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Shollenberger Park

Sunday, Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? This annual community event brings together friends, family and co-workers to fight Alzheimer’s Disease with a walk around Shollenberger Park. This is one of 600+ similar events taking place all over the country, making for one of the largest fundraising and awareness-raising events of its kind in the US. There is no registration fee, but participants are encouraged to solicit donations in support of their own walk, with guidelines available when you register.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Alzheimer’s Association is a global organization working to advance care, support and research across the world. From face-to-face support to online education programs and promising worldwide research initiatives, the money raised through this event makes a difference in the lives of those facing Alzheimer’s. Alz.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Registration begins at 8:30 p.m. at Shollenberger Park, 1400 Cader Ln., with an opening ceremony at 9:15 a.m. The Walk begins at 10 a.m. Register at alz.org, or contact organizer Shari Woogen at sfwoogen@alz.org.