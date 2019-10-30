Petaluma Profile: Portrait of an artist as escapee

After 36 years in Petaluma, Edgar Haris has to escape again.

This time, the artist, sculptor and jewelry maker won’t be fleeing a communist dictatorship like he did at age 12, when his mother, Susanne Haris, left Hungary with Edgar and his older brother Nino. He must leave because he can’t afford to retire in Sonoma County. Getting out this time, however, may turn out to be even tougher than last time.

That’s because of the stuff.

Haris owns a 125-foot-long studio downtown by the river, lit by skylights and crammed with artwork, finished and unfinished — “I’m not a great finisher,” he admits — and a huge array of tools, machines and materials. He has lived and worked there for 26 years. To make his getaway, he must somehow convert all these assets to cash.

“I‘ve got to get rid of everything,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of tools and machinery and art to sell. I’ve done a physical inventory. Now I need to figure out the best approach for selling everything.”

As a step toward leaving Petaluma, he is interested in (at least) selling enough stuff so that he can sublet part of the space to someone, perhaps a welder.

And winter is coming.

To those who claim winter is no big deal in Petaluma, Haris suggests they try spending the season working in an unheated studio, as he has all these years. He wants to settle someplace warm and inexpensive.

Maybe Central America. Maybe Thailand.

But wherever and however Haris’ colorful life story ultimately ends, he’s aware that the course of his life was set largely by how, where and when it began.

It was the 1950s.

Haris’s father had abandoned the family.

“The war nailed him,” Haris said, referring to the general chaos in Hungary after World War II. “Our apartment building had been completely destroyed by a bomb. The glass had melted, it was so hot.”

After the death of Stalin in 1953, the Soviet Union initiated a leadership change in Hungary. In late 1956, the people of Hungary revolted against the political and economic situation that the Russians had thrust on them, but the Soviets extinguished the uprising. Life was tough. People had to use a ticket system to purchase basic supplies.

“I grew up too fast,” Haris told The Press Democrat in 2012. “No one should experience that kind of violence and turmoil, especially kids. I lost my innocence when I saw what people were capable of doing to each other. I saw humanity at its worst.”

Haris lost touch with his father when he and his mother and brother left Hungary after the 1956 uprising.

“My mother had a schoolmate who had emigrated to the U.S. and put down roots in San Francisco,” he says. “She sponsored us. We settled in Noe Valley. My mother spoke four languages, including English, but all she could get were lousy jobs like writing insurance policies and selling Avon door to door. She worked two jobs. She had grown up comfortable in Hungary, so this was a big adjustment for her and us.”

Haris was always an artistic child. By the age of 9, he had a small collection of objects he made out of wood and metal. After high school, he briefly served in the Marine Corps. College didn’t work out very well. He considered becoming a dental technician, which would have given him an opportunity to use his hands.