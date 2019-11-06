Petaluma’s Past: Celebrating 100 years of women’s votes in California

As the year 1919 morphed into 1920, three important American issues collided.

World War I, “the war to end all wars,” had just ended, the move toward prohibition of alcohol was gaining strength across the country, and women’s demand for the vote was rapidly coming to the forefront. On Nov. 1, 1919, exactly 100 years ago this month, California ratified the proposed US 19th amendment, granting women suffrage. Though it would take nearly a year more for our entire country to follow suit, the die had been cast. Two major amendments to our US Constitution, the 18th (prohibition) and 19th (votes for women), were to occur just seven months apart in 1920, and Sonoma County was much involved in both.

In the early beginnings of the US, only property owners were allowed to vote and women were not allowed to own property.

The conception that a primary duty of government is to fight to protect what it has, and that fight could only be done by men, was another reason for women to be denied the vote. Then, of course, there was the notion that men were aggressive and, “it just wasn’t natural for nurturing females to become involved (in voting), as femininity would be sacrificed.”

Suffrage crusader Susan B. Anthony had said, “It was we the people, not we, the male citizens, but WE, the whole people, who formed the union … women, as well as men.” The suffrage movement in California had acquired wings as early as 1878, but Wyoming in 1869 was the first American State to grant women the right to vote, followed 20 years later by Colorado, Utah and Idaho.

Those were the only States to do that for yet another 22 years, when California, in 1911 (by only a 51% vote margin), came onboard via our State Proposition #4. That was eight years prior to the 19th amendment idea. The struggle had not been easy, as the San Francisco Bay Area had voted against it. But even though the Los Angeles Times had labeled the women’s suffrage movement, “A disease and political hysteria,” L.A. still voted for it. It was close, but California once again became a national leader in November of 1919, when it ratified the 19th amendment, months prior to the US doing so.

Just prior to the vote, our Petaluma Daily Courier editorialized, “The women of California are fit to be wives, mothers, sisters and daughters of the men of California and yet, are held to be unfit to vote. That is an injustice!”

And, the Santa Rosa paper carefully stated, “Having arrived at maturity, of a good degree of intelligence and generally of good moral character, women should be allowed to vote!”

However, when the final tally was made, the issue in Sonoma County barely carried by a majority of 161 votes, and Petaluma had dropped the ball by against it, 356 against compared to 352 in favor — a defeat by just four votes. Our Courier editor complained, “It is humiliating to be obliged to chronicle that the City of Petaluma gave a majority of four votes against equal rights for women.”

When it was revealed that San Francisco also voted against it, our staunch editor blew his cool, saying, “Nobody expected anything decent to come out of San Franciscans, who merely sleep across the bay. They are reactionary, self-satisfied and falling behind in everything.”