Culture Junkie: On B-movies, holiday traditions and ‘The Santa Clause’

Disney’s “The Santa Clause,” starring Tim Allen, debuted exactly 25 years ago, on November 11, 1994. I know that because I saw it for the first time on Tuesday, November 22. I remember the exact date I saw “The Santa Clause” because it’s the same date my first wife, Gladys, died of cancer.

I promise, this column is going get lighter in just a moment.

It will even include the phrase “reindeer farts,” so bear with me.

Gladys and I had been divorced a few years by then.

As I once described our relationship, everything that was good about us had been crushed under the weight of everything that wasn’t. So we split up, and our lives moved on, with our focus on raising our two kids, Jenna and Andy, as single parents living 45 miles apart, but still working together to do our best. When Gladys was diagnosed with lung cancer and non-Hogkins Lymphoma shortly after Easter, the whole world changed. As their mother got sicker and sicker, Jenna and Andy were spending more time at my house, which I shared with my relatively new girlfriend Susan. The day Gladys died, I’d taken the kids out of school (they lived in Fairfield at the time), and they were playing in the back room of our house when I got the phone call saying that Gladys short battle was over.

I took a walk, while Susan stayed with the kids, heading downtown to give myself a moment to figure out how I was going to tell my children. They knew their mother was sick, of course. But she’d promised them she’d get better, and everything would go back to normal. And they believed her. I decided I should bring home something special, something sweet to undercut the sadness. After considering donuts and a cake (nope, too macabre. Cakes are for birthdays, not death days), I found myself at A Circle of Friends, a gift shop that used to be on Kentucky Street, down a few spots from where Copperfield’s is now. Cheryl Wagner, the proprietor, helped me select some chocolate truffles, and I found myself telling her all about what I was preparing myself to face with those truffles.

I don’t remember what she said, exactly, but it has something to do with trusting myself to know how to say exactly what needed to be said. It helped, as much as any advice could, and I headed home with those truffles.

After telling the kids the horrible news (easily one of the worst conversations of my life, but done as gently and kindly as I could), Susan and I were at a loss as to how to spend the rest of the day. Knowing for a few weeks that Gladys was unlikely to pull through, recognizing that we’d be bringing the kids to live with us soon, we’d already scheduled a couple of walkthroughs of larger houses, so we decided to go ahead, after lunch, and keep those appointments.

I’ll never forget the frozen look of slight confusion and something like shock when Jenna, then eight years old, earnestly informed one real estate agent that her mother had died that morning. For a split second, I felt worse for that agent than I felt for myself and my kids. Once the house hunting was completed, not knowing what else to do, we decided to take Jenna and Andy to the movies.