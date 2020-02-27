Film Alliance hosts drama on undocumented 9/11 victim

Among the 2,983 victims at the Twin Towers on 9/11, there were roughly 100 undocumented workers — essentially invisible people. For their families, often thousands of miles away, the tragedy brought the added torment of not knowing if their loved one had survived — or how to find him or her.

The 2017 film “Windows on the World” is a fictional account of just such a family. Given that the film has yet to receive general distribution, “Windows” presents the irony of being an invisible film about invisible people. On Wednesday, March 4, the Petaluma Film Alliance will screen the independent movie with writer-producer Robert Mailer Anderson and composer David Russo in attendance.

“The film was inspired by a photo essay I saw in the New York Times on undocumented workers killed in the buildings,” said Anderson, “people from Guatemala, Algeria, all over. And I thought, ‘Wow, to not even exist, officially. To have no agency whatever. This is a story we should tell.’ ”

Andersons’ co-writer was his cousin Zach Anderson, with whom he had written the screenplay for their first film, “Pig Hunt,” a 2007 sci-fi horror thriller.

“We come from a big labor background, so the plight of these workers struck home. These victims were the ones who do the work yet are overlooked,” he said. Anderson’s father created the first teachers’ union in Marin County. His grandmother is half Mexican.

Anderson is a novelist, screenwriter, playwright and philanthropist. He is the author of the 2001 novel “Boonville” and the 2016 play “The Death of Teddy Ballgame.” As an SFJAZZ Center trustee for ten years, he helped raise $64 million to build the first stand-alone building for jazz in America. In 2016, he received the San Francisco Arts Medallion for outstanding leadership in the arts.

In the film, Balthasar (Edward James Olmos), an undocumented Mexican busser at the World Trade Center, has disappeared after 9/11. Three weeks have passed with no word from him, but his wife thinks she saw him on TV fleeing the building. His son Fernando (Ryan Guzman) makes the hard, dangerous and illegal trip from Mexico to New York City to find him.

The screenplay has a long history. Anderson sold it to Miramax in 2004.

“It’s always a hard sell, so we felt lucky when we sold it to Miramax,” Anderson said. “We did three drafts for them, but lots of people tried to change the film, relying on stereotypes, or they said there was no market for it.”

When Miramax was subsequently sold to Disney, the obstacles to getting the film made increased.

“Here’s the kicker,” Anderson said. “They wanted to change the father, a busser in a restaurant, into a drug dealer.”

So, Anderson, at the urging of his wife Nicola Miner, bought the screenplay back from Disney. He and his collaborators then worked for years to get it made as an indie film. Once the script was finally filmed last year, they then faced the equally arduous challenge of distribution. In typical indie fashion, they offered the film to numerous film festivals. To date, “Windows on the World” has played in a dozen festivals, garnering awards in Los Angeles, Tucson and Boston, among others.

Actor Olmos was recruited by co-producer Vicangelo Bulluck, a veteran in the development of multicultural initiatives and programs. Bulluck opened the Hollywood office of the NAACP. He has also served as the Managing Director of Outreach and Special Events for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. He is a producer of “The Judge Mathis Show.”