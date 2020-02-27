Culture Junkie: On playwriting, coffee shops and bartenders as allies

Last week, I was invited to give a talk as part of the monthly Writers’ Forum series sponsored by The Write Spot and Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. Specifically, I was asked to talk about the craft of writing plays, and to share any tips and suggestions I may have picked up along the way.

I have learned a few things over the years, which I happily shared last Thursday night with the assembled crowd. But later that night, as I was chatting with some friends, it dawned on me that I’d completely failed to mention one tip that I meant to share.

I’d even written it in my notes, and then somehow skipped over it during the actual talk.

It’s one of the most important things I’ve ever learned as a writer.

It is this: Bartenders make the best allies.

It doesn’t have to be bartenders, of course. It could also be barista, a restaurant wait staffer or an ice rink snack-bar counter worker.

The important part is — and this is something I learned as an 18-year-old wannabe writer in southern California – a restaurant counter, or a bar, or any spot where stools belly up to a slab of wood behind which servers are working, is a great place to get some writing done.

And the best way to be made to feel welcome when you pull out a notebook or a laptop or a script festooned with multicolored post-it notes is to make the people who work there your ally.

There are many good ways to do this.

The most effective, of course, (and the quickest), is to earn a reputation as a decent tipper.

As a teenager frequenting coffeeshops in Downey, where I grew up, I soon learned to calculate my tips, not on a percentage of my overall bill, but on how many 30-45 minute periods I was occupying that stool. It was one generously conversational woman who worked at a coffeeshop called Jon’s, a short walk from my house, who pointed this out. She explained that for someone like her, someone who counted on tips to pay the rent, a frequent and regular turnaround of customers was vital. If my butt on the seat extended past 30 or 45 minutes, then I was taking up space another tipping customer could be occupying.

“So if you’re planning on tipping me two dollars for that first 45 minutes, it’s only fair that you add another dollar or two with every extra 45 minutes to sit there writing in your notebook,” she smiled. “Fair is fair, right honey?”

This was one of those coffee shops where the wait staff called people Honey.

“And here’s another tip, Honey,” she added. “You can always just come in when it’s slow. When the place is empty, you stay as long as you want. Keeps me from getting bored. And if you turn out to be interesting to talk to, well that’s just gravy.”

And so began my lifelong appreciation of coffeeshop workers and, eventually, bartenders.

I know, I know. I could always work at home. And I do.

But home is so full of distractions. When you are working on a writing project at the bar of a restaurant, it is not acceptable to pop up, wander around, flop on the couch, surf the television or go into the kitchen to root through the refrigerator. When you are working at a bar, you tend to stay in place and keep working.