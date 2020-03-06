California’s flirtation with Socialism in 1934

It was the depths of the Great Depression.

Unemployment in America was, unbelievably, at 22%, with 4.7 million Americans and 1/5 of Californians dependent upon public funds. The “Dust Bowl,” in the Central Plains, had wiped out more than 35 million acres of farmland, mainly in Oklahoma and Texas, sending 400,000 “Oakies” to the “Promised Land” of California.

But get this. Three-quarters of all farm jobs here were already held by Mexican immigrants, and forced deportations had begun.

Sound familiar?

Hundreds of thousands of Americans had lost their homes. Fear was rampant, and as a result, the rise of Socialism and Communism was seen across the country, both in American labor and government.

Worldwide that year, fascism was spreading, too, as a Nazi named Adolph Hitler became “Fuhrer” in Germany, Joseph Stalin solidified his position in the U.S.S.R. and Mao Tse Tung became “Chairman” in China. Persia became Iran that year, and Japan began re-arming after pledging not to. The winds of war were swirling and Franklin Roosevelt, then in the second year of his presidency, famously said, “The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.”

Most Americans, however, believed there was a lot more to fear than just that.

And so, in our state in 1934, an avowed Socialist named Upton Sinclair was running for governor in what has been called “The most controversial election in California’s history.”

Novelist Sinclair had written many dozens of books and articles espousing Socialist ideas. He had been labeled a “muckraker” for his investigative style of journalism, with a mission of exposing unfair labor practices by large companies in their daily manner of working under what he called “The evils of Capitalism!” Sinclair was a Californian and his mission was to start here, and work across the nation.

He was our first “Democratic- Socialist.”

Could it really happen here?

Keep reading.

Sinclair’s radical campaign was sagely labeled, “End Poverty In California” (or “EPIC,” for short). His proposals included massive public works, sweeping tax reforms and guaranteed pensions for all. He advocated state seizure of factories and farmland, planning to then operate them as worker-run co-ops. He insisted that a 6-hour work day was viable. To pay for it, he advocated vastly higher income taxes, with the wealthiest to pay the most. He also wanted higher inheritance taxes. Sinclair well knew he couldn’t win here as a “Socialist,” so guess what he did? He joined the Democratic Party.

As you may surmise, the Republicans blew a gasket.

Past President Teddy Roosevelt called him a “hysterical crackpot,” and FDR would not endorse his candidacy.

As examples of the very desperate times we were engaged in as this was happening, in Petaluma, you could rent a two-room apartment at the corner of Kentucky and Prospect for $4 a week. At Asherman’s Market, bread was 8 cents a loaf and five pounds of potatoes were 10 cents. At the U.S. Bakery (141 Main), you could buy an entire pumpkin pie for just 20 cents, and if you were fortunate enough to own a car, the Hill Plaza Garage would lube and wash it, plus change the oil for just $2.50, then fill up the tank for 10 cents a gallon.

The Argus-Courier, then headed by Republicans John and Emmett Olmsted, warned that Sinclair’s plans would destroy the institution of private property.