Petaluma Bestseller: Glennon Doyle memoir ‘Untamed’ the new No. 1

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Feb. 9 -Feb.15, 2020

In her brand new book “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, the bestselling author of “Love Warrior,” presents a series of achingly honest vignettes, describing her teenage battles with bulimia, her experiences with religion, recovery and therapy, and how she fell in love with another woman as her marriage to the unfaithful father of her three children was crumbling.

It’s this week’s No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma, followed by Erik Larsen’s nonfiction Winston Churchill deep-dive “The Splendid and the Vile” (No. 2) and Hilary Mantel’s “The Mirror and the Light” (No. 3), the final book in the history author’s Thomas Cromwell trilogy that began with “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up the Bodies.” For people currently finding themselves looking for something to do while self-isolating, a good book may be just the thing, and for the time being, local book stores remain open, though all author events and other planned group activities have been canceled.

Over on the kids and young adults list, the No. 1 bestseller is Sabrina and Eunice Moyle’s “Go Get ‘Em, Tigers!” the next psychedelically illustrated picture book in the popular “Hello Lucky!” series. At No. 2 is Tui Sutherland’s new “Wings of Fire” graphic novel, “Dragon Hunter,” followed by Judd Winick’s “Hilo: All the Pieces Fit” (No. 3).

FICTION &

NONFICTION

1. ‘Untamed,’ written by Glennon Doyle

2. ‘The Splendid and the Vile,’ by Erik Larson

3. ‘The Mirror and the Light,’ by Hilary Mantel

4. ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ by Charlie Mackesy

5. ‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett

6. ‘Such a Fun Age,’ written by Kiley Reid

7. ‘Sugar Street,’ written by Naguib Mahfouz

8. ‘Unsheltered,’ written by Barbara Kingsolver

9. ‘Daisy Jones and The Six,’ written by Taylor Jenkins Reid

10. ‘Old Man’s Game,’ by Andy Weinberger

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Go Get ‘Em, Tiger!’ written by Sabrina and Eunice Moyle

2. ‘Wings of Fire Legends: Dragonslayer,’ written by Tui Sutherland

3. ‘Hilo: All the Pieces Fit,’ by Judd Winick

4. ‘Jack at Bat,’ written by Mac Barnett

5. ‘ABCs of Kindness,’ by Patricia Hegarty

6. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Cracks the Code,’ written by Mac Barnett

7. ‘Go with the Flow,’ by Karen Schneemann and Lily Williams

8. ‘I Survived The Sinking of the Titanic, 1912,’ by Lauren Tarshis

9. ‘One of Us is Lying,’ by Karen McManus

10. ‘Big Nate: Blow the Roof Off!’ written by Lincoln Peirce

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma)