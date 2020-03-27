PETALUMA’S PAST: Petaluma and the pandemic of 1918

The first case of the “Spanish Flu” in the United States was identified on March 4, 1918. The victim was an army soldier, barracked in the State of Kansas. By October 31, just eight months later, 21,000 deaths had been reported in the US. It has been called the most deadly pandemic in history. The world panicked, and our country and Petaluma did too. World War I was still raging in Europe, Prohibition was on the table as an issue, as was women’s right to vote.

But such a drastic health catastrophe took precedence.

The year 1918 had started out as a fairly standard “O.K.” year in Petaluma. But fears of impending problems were just under the surface. One question in Petaluma was, what will happen to our 24 saloons, as our powerful Women’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU) campaigned hard against alcohol. Mississippi had just become the first State to go dry.

Another question: What will happen to our local boys as the war progressed?. Our kids were enjoying the very first Tarzan movie here, and we were merrily singing that No. 1 hit stuttering-themed going-to-war song, “K-K-K-Katy.” The Barnes Four-Ring Circus came to town with “1,000 animals and 40 Rib-Tickling Clowns.” And in April, we received word that the US House of Representatives had approved the “Petaluma River Project,” which included widening and deepening the slough, plus the establishment of a turning basin.

The Fed had agreed to spend $82,000.

The egg business was flourishing, of course, and our Western Refrigerating Co. at Lakeville and E. D Streets bragged that they had two “candlers” who could each handle 900 dozen eggs a day, examining every egg for quality. And the Petaluma Shoe Factory was expanding their business here, including installing a new iron roof. That summer, however, our California Woolen Mills, constructed in 1875, burned to the ground within just 20 minutes. The intensity of the fire was blamed upon the large amounts of oil used in the business. The Mill was not to return here.

In May, as a sign of war times, the California Board of Education banned the teaching of the German language in high schools and that spring our Police Chief, Flohr, announced that there would be a mandatory registration of “Alien Enemy Women.” It would apply to “female subjects of the German Empire, age 14 and over,” unless she was married to a US Citizen.

A local German-American was arrested that spring by Chief Flohr for making a “seditious utterance” at a Petaluma saloon. He had opined that “Germany had a right to sink the Lusitania, as she was out of her course,” and that “America should have stayed out of the war.”

Another issue of 1918 was the City turning out all lights for war safety. Our Chamber of Commerce Secretary, Bert Kerrigan (“Chicken City Kerrigan”) suggested that we leave half the street lights burning for safety.

Then, as we headed into fall, the flu pandemic really got going worldwide. In October, Chief Flohr and Mayor Gossage officially cancelled all public gatherings at churches, theaters and schools.” And all employees of banks, stores and hospitals were ordered to wear masks. Even the congregating of boys and girls in parks and streets was forbidden. Quarantines were strictly enforced, by penalty of jail.