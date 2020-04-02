Petaluma Profile: Checking in with ‘Profile People’

There’s no doubt, we live in “interesting times.”

So we thought we’d check back with several previous Petaluma Profile subjects and ask them to share the unexpected consequences of the shelter-in-place reality they are living in today.

The biggest change was with Rev. Jeremiah Kalendae. No longer the minister of the Petaluma Unitarian Universalists, he’s now the Minister at the UU church in Santa Monica — a city which, like ours, is on mandatory lockdown.

Kalendae, who served many years as a hospital chaplain, counseling people and their families at the end of life, tells us, “The most unexpected challenge, personally, in the congregation I am now serving, is people dying, and being unable to visit them in the hospital, and then having to create memorial services that are entirely online for our members and friends. I never imagined circumstances such as these.”

Cara Wasden is the public speaking coach whose fifth graders gave outstanding presentations at the Toastmaster’s speech competition last year.

“What has been unexpected,” Wasden says, “is seeing how well everyone I’ve talked to is doing. Most people I’ve spoken with are doing remarkably well, and I’m so happy that is the case. I wish I could say the same for me.”

For the past 25 years, Wasden has struggled with chronic daily headaches. Until now, she’s understood how to cope with it.

“I usually get through the pain each day by being out and involved in the community, by helping others, by bringing smiles to their faces,” she says. “That’s what brings me joy and helps me get through every day physically, emotionally, and mentally. Without these outlets, I’m struggling. I’ve had a bad headache every day for a week now, and I’m a wreck.”

Wasden offers some valuable advice to our readers.

“Now’s a good time to check in with people you know who are suffering with chronic pain,” she says, “because it’s likely to affect their emotional state more than it ever has before.”

Hawaiian outrigger canoe coach “Uncle Sam” Madeiros is really missing his “regular” life.

“The most unusual incident that has happened to me and my spouse is not being able to socialize and coach our keiki paddlers after 28 years of doing it three days a week,” he says. “We feel lost [even though we are] being asked to not leave our home or property … for our benefit because of our ages [74 and 68].”

In contrast, 11-year-old published novelist Josie Campbell’s family is staying in place at their 1924 farm house, where, her mother tells us “the family has come together like never before.

“Everyone is getting along super peacefully, we are all working together to make things better in our family, it’s kind of like being on a big retreat,” she says. “It has been one of the best things that happened to our family in a long time and everyone is super surprised. The street that we have driven on for years, we are actually walking on now, and seeing so many beautiful things that we never saw before! It feels like we’re in a different place every day.”

Bianca Lucchetti is an international wine consultant, and she has also observed some obvious changes.

“On a positive note,” she says, “I’ve noticed people are reigniting relationships and reconnecting on a more intimate level. Whether it be checking in with work colleagues, reaching out to long-lost friends, or engaging in an introspective moment with yourself.”